Monday, July 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 09 July, 2018 09:02 IST

Apple iPhone 8 tops Galaxy S9 and iPhone X in May smartphone sales: Counterpoint

Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A was a strong contender in the entry-level, while Vivo’s X21 owned the mid-range.

Apple’s iPhone 8 showed up at the very top of market research firm, Counterpoint’s Market Pulse report. Apple standard-sized iPhone model turned out to be the most popular smartphone sold in May, 2018 beating the brand’s own iPhone X and the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

The report does pose a couple of question as to whether consumers prefer smartphones with bezel-less displays or simply want a smartphone with a smaller display.

Despite it's aged design, the iPhone 8 is still a gorgeous device. Image: Anirudh Regidi/Tech2

Despite it's aged design, the iPhone 8 is still a gorgeous device. Image: Anirudh Regidi/Tech2

According to Counterpoint, the Apple iPhone 8 regained its top spot as the best-selling smartphone globally thanks to strong promotions by the Cupertino Giant. Apple had been running a couple of “How to shoot on iPhone” ads that pointed to the World Cup. This according to the market research firm has helped Apple attract buyer interest in Europe and other markets.

And it was not just sales in Europe but the US market as well, which saw steady sales.

Apple iPhone X has dropped to third place, with Samsung’s Galaxy S9 Plus moving to second, the sales of which were weak in Europe but steady in the US.

Xiaomi expanding its offline presence in India saw 5 percent increase in offline sales from 30 percent in April to 35 percent in May. Xiaomi saw strong sale for its Redmi 5A and 5 Plus models taking down the competition in the affordable premium market in China.

Huawei grew both in China and in India all three versions of its P20 series smartphone (P20, P20 Lite, P20 Pro) stood amongst contenders with the P20 Lite breaking into the Top 10 list.

Lastly, there’s Vivo’s X21, the only production smartphone with an in-display fingerprint reader that managed to attract quite a few customers with its exotic technology, which has yet to become popular among smartphone makers. Vivo dominated mid-range with the X21 in Counterpoint’s Global Best Selling Smartphones list.

tags


latest videos

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

also see

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX with its 91.24 percent screen-to-body ratio is coming to India on 19 July

Jun 28, 2018

profit

Samsung's second quarter profit might slump as innovation dries up: Report

Jul 04, 2018

iPhone rumours

Case leak further confirms rumours of a 6.1-inch iPhone being worked on by Apple

Jun 26, 2018

Nokia

Nokia might launch a phone with an in-display fingerprint sensor at IFA 2018

Jun 28, 2018

Apple

Apple may launch $600 iPhone X with a 6.1-inch LCD display: Ming Chi Kuo

Jul 03, 2018

iPhone

Apple could introduce its most colourful iPhone lineup yet in 2018: Report

Jul 05, 2018

science

The Lancet

Medical journal 'The Lancet' retracts papers on experimental windpipe graft

Jul 09, 2018

Heat Waves

Heat waves explained: How temperatures are rising, breaking records in the US

Jul 09, 2018

Space

NASA to fund project aimed at turning asteroids into giant, autonomous spacecraft

Jul 08, 2018

Weather

Torrential rains in Japan kill 66, leave 1,000 in the western city of Kurashiki

Jul 08, 2018