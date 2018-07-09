Apple’s iPhone 8 showed up at the very top of market research firm, Counterpoint’s Market Pulse report. Apple standard-sized iPhone model turned out to be the most popular smartphone sold in May, 2018 beating the brand’s own iPhone X and the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

The report does pose a couple of question as to whether consumers prefer smartphones with bezel-less displays or simply want a smartphone with a smaller display.

According to Counterpoint, the Apple iPhone 8 regained its top spot as the best-selling smartphone globally thanks to strong promotions by the Cupertino Giant. Apple had been running a couple of “How to shoot on iPhone” ads that pointed to the World Cup. This according to the market research firm has helped Apple attract buyer interest in Europe and other markets.

And it was not just sales in Europe but the US market as well, which saw steady sales.

Apple iPhone X has dropped to third place, with Samsung’s Galaxy S9 Plus moving to second, the sales of which were weak in Europe but steady in the US.

Xiaomi expanding its offline presence in India saw 5 percent increase in offline sales from 30 percent in April to 35 percent in May. Xiaomi saw strong sale for its Redmi 5A and 5 Plus models taking down the competition in the affordable premium market in China.

Huawei grew both in China and in India all three versions of its P20 series smartphone (P20, P20 Lite, P20 Pro) stood amongst contenders with the P20 Lite breaking into the Top 10 list.

Lastly, there’s Vivo’s X21, the only production smartphone with an in-display fingerprint reader that managed to attract quite a few customers with its exotic technology, which has yet to become popular among smartphone makers. Vivo dominated mid-range with the X21 in Counterpoint’s Global Best Selling Smartphones list.