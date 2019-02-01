tech2 News Staff

Rumours are slowly trickling in about what Apple might do about the upcoming iPhones in 2019. Earlier reports have given their take on what Apple could do with the iPhone 11 and today some measure of corroboration has come along with news of Apple's plan for the 2020 iPhones and iOS 13.

As per Bloomberg, the 2019 iPhones could have at least one model that will come with a triple-camera setup. Now we have already seen a couple of renders on what this triple-camera setup might look like. One of them includes a matrix-like setup seen on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the other is horizontal strip set up in the top half of the phone's back.

Another big revelation was that Apple would most likely retire the Lightning Port in favour of a USB Type-C port in its iPhones. This has already started happening with the iPad Pro 2018 and would be logical to see on the iPhone 2019 as well. It would seem that some units are being tested for a USB Type-C port although there is no confirmation if these models are to come this year or not. There is also talk of improvement to the FaceID mechanism, which has also been corroborated by the ever-reliable Ming Chi-Kuo.

In 2020, Apple could be experimenting a lot with AR and as such could include a powerful laser-based 3D camera system. This would enable the phone to "scan the environment to create three-dimensional reconstructions of the real world. It will work up to about 15 feet from the device." Sounds a lot like Google's Project Tango which was shut down in 2017. The report also states that Apple could be in talks with Sony to get laser tech for its phones.

Some good news for fans of Dark Mode. The report has stated that iOS 13 could see the introduction of Dark Mode on iPhones and iPads. Dark Mode had been introduced in MacOS Mojave last year and its arrival on iOS has been anticipated.

iOS 13 is also said to introduce some new UI changes for the iPad which include "...a new home screen, the ability to tab through multiple versions of a single app like pages in a web browser, and improvements to file management."

