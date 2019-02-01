Friday, February 01, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple iPhone 2019 could have triple-camera, USB Type-C port, Dark Mode in iOS 13: Report

2019 iPhones could have at least one model that will come with a triple-camera setup.

tech2 News Staff Feb 01, 2019 11:00:44 IST

Rumours are slowly trickling in about what Apple might do about the upcoming iPhones in 2019. Earlier reports have given their take on what Apple could do with the iPhone 11 and today some measure of corroboration has come along with news of Apple's plan for the 2020 iPhones and iOS 13.

Apple's 2019 iPhone XI. Image: Digit.in/@Onleaks

Apple's 2019 iPhone XI. Image: Digit.in/@Onleaks

As per Bloomberg, the 2019 iPhones could have at least one model that will come with a triple-camera setup. Now we have already seen a couple of renders on what this triple-camera setup might look like. One of them includes a matrix-like setup seen on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the other is horizontal strip set up in the top half of the phone's back.

Another big revelation was that Apple would most likely retire the Lightning Port in favour of a USB Type-C port in its iPhones. This has already started happening with the iPad Pro 2018 and would be logical to see on the iPhone 2019 as well. It would seem that some units are being tested for a USB Type-C port although there is no confirmation if these models are to come this year or not. There is also talk of improvement to the FaceID mechanism, which has also been corroborated by the ever-reliable Ming Chi-Kuo.

In 2020, Apple could be experimenting a lot with AR and as such could include a powerful laser-based 3D camera system. This would enable the phone to "scan the environment to create three-dimensional reconstructions of the real world. It will work up to about 15 feet from the device." Sounds a lot like Google's Project Tango which was shut down in 2017. The report also states that Apple could be in talks with Sony to get laser tech for its phones.

Some good news for fans of Dark Mode. The report has stated that iOS 13 could see the introduction of Dark Mode on iPhones and iPads. Dark Mode had been introduced in MacOS Mojave last year and its arrival on iOS has been anticipated.

iOS 13 is also said to introduce some new UI changes for the iPad which include "...a new home screen, the ability to tab through multiple versions of a single app like pages in a web browser, and improvements to file management."

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

also see

Honor

Honor View 20 to launch globally tomorrow: Here's what we know

Jan 21, 2019

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro ties with P20 Pro by scoring a 109 in DxOMark's camera test

Jan 18, 2019

Honor

Honor View 20 with a punch-hole camera and 48 MP camera launched for global markets

Jan 22, 2019

iPad

Apple to launch entry-level iPad, iPad Mini 5 in the first half of 2019: Report

Jan 22, 2019

MacBook Pro

Apple MacBook Pro may have a 'flex' issue that can make the screen fade away slowly

Jan 23, 2019

Apple iPad Pro

Apple iPad Pro (2018) review: Limited potential, but still the best of its kind

Jan 17, 2019

science

Kalpana Chawla

Remembering Kalpana Chawla: Astronaut, inspiration, the first Indian woman in space

Feb 01, 2019

NewsTracker

Budget 2019: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw says agriculture, healthcare and education sectors likely to receive priority attention

Jan 31, 2019

Environment

China failing to cut methane emissions by not enforcing regulations well enough

Jan 31, 2019

Astronomy

Pan-STARRS telescope, 'Universe in a Box' has enough data to fill 30,000 Wikipedias

Jan 31, 2019