Apple iPhone 2018 dummies in leaked video hint at possible new features

Earlier report suggest that the next generation Apple iPhone X is expected to be priced at $900.

Apple is expected to bring three new iPhones this year which are expected to be similar to the iPhone X in terms of the display (with notch). Two our of these Phones are also reported to come with OLED display, whereas the third (cheaper variant) is expected to come with an LCD display.

While the iPhone event is still some months away, a video showing 3D dummy iPhone 2018 models has been posted online and reveals new features on the upcoming iPhones.

A video posted by Mac Otakara on YouTube shows 3D printed dummy models of what could be the three expected iPhones. The first iPhone dummy shown in the video comes with a 5.8-inch OLED display. The iPhone is similar to the iPhone X and the video shows the cover of the iPhone X comfortably fitting in the 5.8-inch expected iPhone. The video mentions that the 5.8-inch iPhone will come with 143.65 mm x 72.03 mm x 7.69 mm dimensions. The camera is also expected to be the same as seen on the iPhone X.

According to the video, the second iPhone variant is expected to come with 6.4-inch OLED display and measures 157.53 mm x 77.44 mm x 7.85 mm. The size of the 6.4-inch iPhone dummy is the same as the iPhone 8 Plus as shown in the video.

 

The third variant of the upcoming iPhone is expected to come with a 6.0-inch LCD display and measures 150.91 mm x 75.72 mm x 8.47 mm as shown in the video. The SIM tray of the 6.0-inch iPhone sits at the bottom on the right-hand side of the display. The expected 6-inch iPhone comes with a single camera which according to the video is slightly larger than the camera seen on the iPhone 7. The LED flash sits below the camera instead of on the side as seen on the iPhone 7.

All the variants come with a notch at the top of the display. The dummies shown in the video have been bought from Alibaba.

Some earlier reports have suggested that the next generation iPhone X is expected to be priced at $900, whereas the bigger 6.5-inch iPhone variant is expected to be priced at $1000. The cheaper 6.1-inch variant is expected to come with a LCD display and is expected start at $600.

A recent report has also suggested that Apple might not bring the next version of the iPhone SE, also called as iPhone SE 2, in September. It is expected to be launched in 2019 May.

