Apple iPhone 12 series' camera details surface, all four models may come with a better wide-angle camera

The Apple suppliers are reportedly planning to make 50-55 million units for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max camera module.


tech2 News StaffMay 22, 2020 16:22:13 IST

This year's iPhone lineup is expected to include not three but four iPhone models with different screen sizes. The series is likely to compromise one 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch model. A new report claims that Apple has reportedly shared the camera module orders to its suppliers, and in the process some details have been leaked.

As per a report by Digitimes, all four models of the iPhone 12 series might come with a better wide-angle camera. The report referred to a supply chain that revealed that the wide-angle lense of all four models are upgraded from 6P to 7P.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max.

In addition to this, the report also revealed that Sharp and O-film Tech might be taking care of camera modules of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max and are reportedly planning for 50-55 million units. As per the report, LG Innotek is expected to make cameras for the other two models of the series and might go for 35-40 million units.

This hints that Apple is expecting more sales of lower end two models than the higher-end models.

As per a previous report, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max are likely to sport two rear cameras each whereas the other two might feature triple rear camera setups.

