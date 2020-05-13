tech2 News Staff

The launch of Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is still months away but this time leading up to the launch is also when tipsters flourish. A recent leak claims to reveal all details about the pricing, storage, and a few specifications of the iPhone 12 series models.

Tipset Jon Prosser, in a YouTube video, reiterates that iPhone will launch three new smartphones – iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, like it did last year.

Prosser claims has revealed that the iPhone 12 model is likely to come with a 5.4-inch Super Retina Display, 4 GB RAM, and up to 256 GB internal storage. It is expected to be powered by an A14 chipset and might feature a dual rear camera setup. The report adds that the base model of 128 GB storage might cost you $649 and the higher variant of 256 GB storage might be priced at $749. iPhone 12 is likely to come with 5G connectivity.

The iPhone 12 Max is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup and a 6.2-inch Super Retina Display. It is likely to be priced at $749 for 128 GB storage variant, and $849 for 256 GB storage variant.

The report further reveals that iPhone 12 Pro is expected to feature a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that will have 10-bit colour depth. It is likely to offer 6 GB RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage option. iPhone 12 Pro might sport a triple-camera setup at the back. In terms of pricing, the 128 GB model might be priced at $999, 256 GB model might cost you $1,099 and the 512 GB model is likely to be priced at $1,299.

The third model of the series, iPhone 12 Pro Max will reportedly sport a Super Retina XDR with ProMotion display. It is also expected to offer 6 GB RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage. It is likely to cost you $1,099 for the 128 GB storage model, $1,199 for 256 GB internal storage model, and the 256 GB storage model might cost you $1,399. iPhone 12 Pro Max is also likely to feature a triple rear camera setup.