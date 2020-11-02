Monday, November 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple iPhone 12 Mini’s hands-on video reveals design details, size and more

The review video reveals that physically the model looks smaller actually due to its edge-to-edge design.


FP TrendingNov 02, 2020 11:35:13 IST

As Apple is all set to begin pre-orders for iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, a video blogger has got his hands on a real iPhone 12 Mini to present the first review of the item. George Buhnici, a Romanian tech YouTuber, had posted a 40-minute long video holding Apple’s smallest iPhone 12 series smartphone in his hands and comparing it to the Apple iPhone 12 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro. The mini model has not been seen outside of promo videos and stills before, hence the derived images show the exact size of the product.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini’s hands-on video reveals design details, size and more

iPhone 12 Mini

The original video was deleted by Buhnici. Although it was re-uploaded, the video is no longer visible on his YouTube channel.

While both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro come with 6.1-inch screens, the iPhone 12 Mini is going to feature a 5.4-inch display. According to the tech portal 9to5Mac, the now unavailable video showed that the feature set of Mini is nearly identical to that of the iPhone 12 model.

Although the firm had claimed that iPhone 12 Mini comes with a much larger screen in comparison to its 4.7-inch iPhone SE, the recent review video reveals that physically the model looks smaller actually due to its edge-to-edge design. Also, Mini comes with 2340 × 1080 resolution, which means 476 pixels-per-inch.

Sales of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro begin in India on Apple.com and Apple Authorised Resellers from today while the iPhone 12 Mini and  iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for purchase from 13 November. The pre-sale begins from 6 November.

Except for iPhone 12 Mini’s smaller screen size, every other feature is the same as iPhone 12. It comes with a Super Retina XDR display, features iOS 14 out of the box and is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 12 Mini will be available at a starting price of Rs 69,900.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

iPhone 12

After iPhone 11, Apple may soon start manufacturing the iPhone 12 Pro in India: Report

Oct 19, 2020
After iPhone 11, Apple may soon start manufacturing the iPhone 12 Pro in India: Report
Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now open for pre-booking in India

iPhone 12 series

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now open for pre-booking in India

Oct 23, 2020
Apple warns MagSafe chargers might leave impressions on leather iPhone 12 cases

MagSafe

Apple warns MagSafe chargers might leave impressions on leather iPhone 12 cases

Oct 27, 2020
Apple iPad 8th gen review: The blandest iPad yet is still compelling

Apple iPad 8th gen review

Apple iPad 8th gen review: The blandest iPad yet is still compelling

Oct 21, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G tops DxOMark display score, Mi 10 Ultra leads camera

DxOMark

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G tops DxOMark display score, Mi 10 Ultra leads camera

Oct 20, 2020
Apple One subscription is now available for users in India at a starting price of Rs 195 per month

Apple One Subscription

Apple One subscription is now available for users in India at a starting price of Rs 195 per month

Nov 02, 2020

science

Ayurveda drugs could be effective in mild, moderate cases of COVID-19: AIIA report

AYUSH

Ayurveda drugs could be effective in mild, moderate cases of COVID-19: AIIA report

Nov 02, 2020
Space station collaboration, astronauts aboard celebrate 20 years of human presence in orbit

Space Station

Space station collaboration, astronauts aboard celebrate 20 years of human presence in orbit

Nov 02, 2020
Gilead’s COVID-19 drug remdesivir, mediocre at best, is bound to become a blockbuster

COVID-19 Treatment

Gilead’s COVID-19 drug remdesivir, mediocre at best, is bound to become a blockbuster

Oct 30, 2020
First extraterrestrial cellular service? Nokia chosen by NASA to set up 4G network on the Moon

Lunar 4G Internet

First extraterrestrial cellular service? Nokia chosen by NASA to set up 4G network on the Moon

Oct 30, 2020