FP Trending

As Apple is all set to begin pre-orders for iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, a video blogger has got his hands on a real iPhone 12 Mini to present the first review of the item. George Buhnici, a Romanian tech YouTuber, had posted a 40-minute long video holding Apple’s smallest iPhone 12 series smartphone in his hands and comparing it to the Apple iPhone 12 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro. The mini model has not been seen outside of promo videos and stills before, hence the derived images show the exact size of the product.

The original video was deleted by Buhnici. Although it was re-uploaded, the video is no longer visible on his YouTube channel.

While both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro come with 6.1-inch screens, the iPhone 12 Mini is going to feature a 5.4-inch display. According to the tech portal 9to5Mac, the now unavailable video showed that the feature set of Mini is nearly identical to that of the iPhone 12 model.

Although the firm had claimed that iPhone 12 Mini comes with a much larger screen in comparison to its 4.7-inch iPhone SE, the recent review video reveals that physically the model looks smaller actually due to its edge-to-edge design. Also, Mini comes with 2340 × 1080 resolution, which means 476 pixels-per-inch.

Sales of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro begin in India on Apple.com and Apple Authorised Resellers from today while the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for purchase from 13 November. The pre-sale begins from 6 November.

Except for iPhone 12 Mini’s smaller screen size, every other feature is the same as iPhone 12. It comes with a Super Retina XDR display, features iOS 14 out of the box and is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 12 Mini will be available at a starting price of Rs 69,900.