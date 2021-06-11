Ameya Dalvi

The sub-Rs 50,000 segment of smartphones in India is where buyers can expect to see some of the current flagship devices from mainstream brands or last-generation flagship devices from premium brands that were priced much higher at the time of launch. Speaking about expectations from a smartphone in this price bracket, powerful processors, high quality cameras, sharp displays and premium designs are a given. So, let’s take a look at your best options going for under Rs 50,000 this month.

Best phones to buy under Rs 50,000 in India

Vivo X60 Pro

Arguably the most stylish phone on this list, the Vivo X60 Pro (review) has a lot going for it, along with its good looks. For starters, the rear camera array (with gimbal stabilisation) captures some excellent shots and equally impressive videos. The 48 MP primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide camera and 13 MP telephoto camera (that provides 2X optical zoom) do a commendable job across various modes. The 32 MP front camera is good enough to keep selfie enthusiasts hooked. The vibrant 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen – which is also HDR10+ compliant – with a 120 Hz refresh rate is equally impressive. It is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

The Vivo X60 Pro is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC that’s probably second only to the Snapdragon 888 chip in terms of firepower. It is accompanied by a generous 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Despite being just 7.6 mm-thick, it packs a 4,200 mAh battery that lasts for over a day of moderate use. It runs Android 11 with FunTouch 11 UI. All of this translates into a premium 5G device that’s powerful, feature-rich and ticks most boxes for buyers in this segment.

Vivo X60 Pro price in India: Rs 49,990 for 12 GB RAM / 256 GB storage

Asus ROG Phone 5

By now, you must be aware the Asus ROG Phone 5 (review) is for hardcore gamers. As always, the company has put together the fastest processing hardware around, along with several optimisations and enhancements to offer a premium gaming experience. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 SoC. You get the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant in this budget. The 6.78-inch Full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display flaunts a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ compliance and can get up to 1,200 nits bright. In short, it has all the ammunition to deliver a fantastic gaming experience.

The camera department at the back consists of a 64 MP primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5 MP macro camera. Although this phone isn’t targeted at photography enthusiasts, the cameras do a more than decent job. The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 6,000 mAh battery for long, uninterrupted gaming sessions, and what's even better is the fast charging that has been bumped up to 65 W, so the mammoth battery charges in under an hour. This phone runs Android 11 with ROG UI.

Asus ROG Phone 5 price in India: Rs 49,999 for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

OnePlus 8 Pro

I’m not sure if it’s a permanent price drop, but the OnePlus 8 Pro (review) is still available under for under Rs 50,000 and offers better features and value for money in comparison to the OnePlus 9. You get a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. It can display a billion colours and is HDR10+ compliant. The rear camera department is quite versatile, with a combination of a 48 MP primary camera with OIS, another 48 MP ultra-wide camera, an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3X optical zoom and a 5 MP colour filter camera. Together, they manage to shoot some impressive images in different lighting conditions and modes, and do a better job overall than those found on the OnePlus 9 (review).

The phone has an elegant design, with a metal frame and a glass body protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 front and back. The 5G-ready OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s previous flagship Snapdragon 865 chip, which is still quite powerful for any task, including gaming. Its 4,510 mAh battery comfortably lasts over a day of moderate use. The phone also supports fast wireless charging and comes with IP68-rated ingress protection. The phone launched with OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10, and is upgradeable to OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

OnePlus 8 Pro price in India: Rs 48,999 for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

iQOO 7 Legend 5G

This flagship device from the Vivo sub-brand comes fully loaded, too. Just like the Asus ROG Phone 5, the iQOO 7 Legend 5G is also powered by Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 chip, and you get 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage to go with it. The 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display (that’s also HDR10+ compliant) has a 120 Hz refresh rate for a flicker-free experience in compatible apps, and can get up to 1,300 nits bright. The phone runs Android 11 with FunTouch OS 11.

The rear camera department gives you a good amount of flexibility. You get a 48 MP primary camera with OIS, which is accompanied by a 13 MP ultra-wide camera and a 13 MP telephoto camera for 2X optical zoom; all major bases covered. You get a 16 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The iQOO 7 Legend 5G has a 4,000 mAh battery, and the bundled 66 W fast charger claims to charge it insanely fast. Amazon India is offering an additional discount of Rs 2,000 on this phone at the time of writing, bringing the price to below Rs 42,000, making it an even better deal.

iQOO 7 Legend 5G price in India: Rs 41,990 to Rs 43,990 for 12 GB RAM / 256 GB storage

Apple iPhone 11

The Apple iPhone 11 (review) continues to retail for under Rs 50,000 on Flipkart, and you can purchase its 64 GB storage variant in this budget. It is powered by Apple's previous generation A13 Bionic chip that’s still powerful enough for most tasks. You get a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD display with the typical 326 PPI pixel density you get on most iPhones, along with scratch-resistant glass and oleophobic coating.

At the back, you get dual 12 MP cameras. The main camera supports OIS, while the second lets you capture ultra-wide shots. Needless to say, camera performance is excellent and is pretty much what one expects from an iPhone. You also get a 12 MP camera at the front for selfies and FaceTime. The 3,110 mAh battery lasts a day of moderate use and supports 18 W fast charging and Qi wireless charging. The IP68-rated dust- and water-resistant iPhone 11 launched with iOS 13, and is upgradeable to the new iOS 14.

Apple iPhone 11 price in India: Rs 49,999 for 64 GB storage