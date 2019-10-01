Tuesday, October 01, 2019Back to
Apple iOS 13.1.2, iPadOS 13.1.2 is now out: Brings fixes for camera, flashlight bug, more

iOS 13.1.2 introduces bug fixes for several issues, including problems with the camera, iCloud backup, flashlight, and more


tech2 News StaffOct 01, 2019 09:02:59 IST

After releasing the official build of the iOS 13 last month, Apple has been rolling out a few smaller updates, that primarily look at bug fixes and minor improvements in the operating system. Last week, iOS 13.1.1 was released which fixed issues like third party keyboard support, and now, the iOS 13.1.2 and the iPadOS 13.1.2 is rolling out for all users.

As per Apple's changelog, the iOS 13.1.2 update introduces bug fixes for several issues, including problems with the camera, iCloud backup, flashlight, and more. It also adds a shortcut to run the HomePod.

Below are the detailed changelog as per Apple's website:

- Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup
- Fixes an issue where Camera may not work
- Addresses an issue where the flashlight may not activate
- Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data
- Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod
- Addresses an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles

Besides the iOS 13.1.2, Apple has also released iPadOS 13.1.2, which comes with a bug fix where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup. The update also fixes the problem in the iPads .where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod.

