Tuesday, September 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 18 September, 2018 17:52 IST

Apple iOS 12 update: How to use the QR code scanner on the new iOS camera app

This feature can be used to detect and get information about products that sport this code.

The Apple iOS 12 update is available and comes with a host of new features. Among the plethora of features available Apple has also added the QR Code scanning feature.

This feature can be used to detect and get information about products that sport this code.

How can we use this feature?

QR code detection tool on iOS 12. Tech2/ Rupali.

QR code detection tool on iOS 12. Tech2/ Rupali.

There are two ways of using the feature.

First is directly through the iOS Camera app. Second is via the Control Centre where a QR Code logo is present. On pressing this, the user is taken directly to the Camera app.

The QR Code button opens the camera viewfinder, which needs to be pointed in the direction of the QR Code. Once the camera detects the code, it pops a notification with information about the code. In some cases, it takes you to a Safari link which opens a webpage.

However, it must be remembered that the QR Code has to be adjusted a few times for the camera to recognise the code and get it in focus.

The QR Code detection is one of the features available in the new iOS 12 software update. Other new features include Memojis, screen time, the Measure app, etc.

So if you are yet to be a part of the iOS 12 family, you can read our piece on how to get the iOS 12 software update.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends

also see

Measure app

Apple iOS 12 update's Measure app uses AR to turn your phone into a ruler

Sep 18, 2018

Apple iOS 12

Apple iOS 12 update: Here's how to block inappropriate content on your iPhone

Sep 18, 2018

Apple iOS 12 update: How to use the new Screen Time feature

Sep 18, 2018

iOS 12

Apple iOS 12 rolling out for iPhones and iPads globally on 17 September

Sep 13, 2018

Memoji

Apple iOS 12 update: Memoji is here to help you make an animated avtaar of yourself

Sep 18, 2018

Safari

Safari browser to make it tougher for companies such as Facebook to track you

Sep 16, 2018

science

Genetics

Researchers make a massive map of changes that our brain undergoes as an infant

Sep 15, 2018

Microrobotics

Engineers create robots that fly like insects, possibly advancing drone technology

Sep 15, 2018

ISRO Launch

ISRO's fully-commercial PSLV satellite launch on Sunday: All you need to know

Sep 15, 2018

Global Climate Action Summit closes with more optimism than despair this year

Sep 15, 2018