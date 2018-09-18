The Apple iOS 12 update is available and comes with a host of new features. Among the plethora of features available Apple has also added the QR Code scanning feature.

This feature can be used to detect and get information about products that sport this code.

How can we use this feature?

There are two ways of using the feature.

First is directly through the iOS Camera app. Second is via the Control Centre where a QR Code logo is present. On pressing this, the user is taken directly to the Camera app.

The QR Code button opens the camera viewfinder, which needs to be pointed in the direction of the QR Code. Once the camera detects the code, it pops a notification with information about the code. In some cases, it takes you to a Safari link which opens a webpage.

However, it must be remembered that the QR Code has to be adjusted a few times for the camera to recognise the code and get it in focus.

The QR Code detection is one of the features available in the new iOS 12 software update. Other new features include Memojis, screen time, the Measure app, etc.

So if you are yet to be a part of the iOS 12 family, you can read our piece on how to get the iOS 12 software update.