Tuesday, September 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 18 September, 2018 11:22 IST

Apple iOS 12 update's Measure app uses AR to turn your phone into a ruler

When you open the app, the interface is divided into two parts: 'measure' and 'level'.

Apple dropped the iOS 12 in all of its compatible devices last night in India and with the new update came new features. Among these features was Apple's native measuring app called Measure which uses augmented reality to give the results of the measurements of an object or surface.

When you open the app, the interface is divided into two parts: 'measure' and 'level'.

When you press the 'measure' tab, it shows a circle with a dot at the centre. The circle appears only if you have pointed your phone to a 2D surface that you want to measure. The circle is absent if it does not detect a surface. The measurements are done using the augmented reality enabled ruler, which uses the camera's viewfinder.

Measure app. Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto.

Measure app. Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto.

Coming back to the dot, it is the starting point of your measurement. On pressing the '+' sign, which is at the bottom of the screen, the dot becomes the starting point of your measurement. After this, you can move your phone in any direction provided you end-point is also a surface. When it detects a surface, a similar circle appears. From that point as well, you can continue measuring further.

The Measure app is great for finding the length, breadth or height of an object. But things such as circumference, volume and so on are not things you can calculate. Neither can you use it for finding the depth of an open vessel.

Measurement of distance between two objects. Tech2.

Measurement of distance between two objects. Tech2.

Apart from this, if you intend to take pictures of measurements, there is a small white coloured camera on the right-hand corner of the screen. It can be confused with the assistive touch button also.

Screenshots showing various measurements. Tech2.

Screenshots showing various measurements. Tech2.

Other than this whenever it detects a square or rectangle the app gives an area of that particular rectangle and square. However, it must be remembered that if there are any jagged and rough edges on the surface it does not cover the area. It requires clean edges for the phone to capture.

There is another function called 'level'. The word level is a common term used by carpenters to find if a surface is straight and is not crooked or sloping. When you place your phone on a surface, you can find the degree of slope present. If your surface is absolutely horizontal and has no slope whatsoever, then the reading would be zero degrees against a green backdrop.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends

also see

Safari

Safari browser to make it tougher for companies such as Facebook to track you

Sep 16, 2018

iOS 12

Apple iOS 12 rolling out for iPhones and iPads globally on 17 September

Sep 13, 2018

Apple iOS 12

Apple iOS 12: How to update your iOS device and get the latest features

Sep 17, 2018

Apple

Apple dominates the global wearables market in Q2 of FY18: IDC Report

Sep 05, 2018

iPhone Xs Max

Rumours tell iPhone Xs Max may be the heaviest, Apple Watch may bear 64-bit chip

Sep 12, 2018

Apple

Apple will be selling headphone dongles with new iPhones for $9 separately

Sep 13, 2018

science

Environment

Melting permafrost emissions pose serious threat to climate rescue plans: Study

Sep 18, 2018

Nuclear Plant

Recently refurbished KAPS-2 nuclear power plant in Gujarat reaches 'criticality'

Sep 18, 2018

Satellites

Brazil's new Alcantara space launchpad opens up to launch small satellites

Sep 18, 2018

SpaceX

SpaceX's first private passenger confirmed: Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa

Sep 18, 2018