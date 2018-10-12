Friday, October 12, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 12 October, 2018 12:47 IST

Apple iOS 12 has seen the fastest adoption rate, running on 50% of iPhones and iPads

iOS 12’s adoption rate is at par with iOS 10’s which reached 54 percent active devices by this time.

Just weeks after Apple announced the public roll out of iOS 12, the company has now released some figures on its App Store Support page, which shows that 50 percent of its devices are already running on the new version of iOS.

As recorded on 10 October, 2018, the pie chart shows that 50 percent of all its devices are running on iOS 12, 39 percent are working on iOS 11, while 11 percent are still using the old version of the operating system.

Apple iPhone XS.

Apple iPhone XS.

As for the devices that have been announced in the last four year, 53 percent of them are apparently using the latest operating system, 40 percent are running the iOS 11, while 7 percent are still using the older versions.

apple-pie-chart

iOS 12’s adoption rate has been among the fastest so far, and it has certainly outpaced the adoption pace of iOS 11, which was on around 38.5 percent of devices by early October, and reached 50 percent in November last year.

The iOS 12 numbers are on par with the growth of iOS 10 back in 2016, which had reached 54 percent active devices by 10 October 2016.

And if you compare these numbers with the latest version of Android, it is woeful! According to the distribution number for Android for the month of September, Android Pie did not even make the cut, that means the number of devices with Android 9 Pie is not significant enough. In quite a contrast from the iOS 12 numbers, 99.9 percent of Android phones still don’t run the 9.0 Pie version.

However, despite the startling adoption numbers, iOS 12 comes with its share of bugs.

Very recently, Apple rolled out the iOS 12.0.1 update to the OS, and it has brought with it more issues than it fixes, includes bug with iMessage, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and 4G/LTE connectivity, and battery life.

