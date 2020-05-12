Tuesday, May 12, 2020Back to
Apple HomePod smart speaker is now available for purchase in India at Rs 19,900

To set up the HomePod, users must plug it in and any iOS or iPadOS device will detect it.


FP TrendingMay 12, 2020 11:23:57 IST

Apple has announced that the Siri-powered HomePod smart speaker is available for purchase in India at a cost of Rs 19,900. It is available in two colour variants – space grey and white.

The official Apple India website lists the smart speaker with a Buy option.

The speaker adapts to its location and delivers high-fidelity audio wherever it’s playing. It also allows users to control their smart home devices with their voice.

To set up the HomePod, users must plug it in and any iOS or iPadOS device will detect it. The device lets users listen to streaming music. If one starts listening on their phone or tablet, one can hold the device next to HomePod, and it will continue to play on the speaker.

The HomePod weighs 2.5 kg and is 6.8-inches high and 5.6-inches wide. The speaker features Bluetooth version 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac with MIMO.

Naturally, these smart speakers work only within the Apple ecosystem (iTunes, Apple Music).

The Cupertino-based tech giant earlier this month unveiled a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, which comes with new magic keyboard.

The MacBook Pro model's 10th gen processor promises up to 80 percent faster graphics performance.

