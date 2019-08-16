Friday, August 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple files lawsuit against virtualisation company Corellium for illegally selling replicas of iOS

A virtualised OS is something similar to a Nintendo emulator for playing NES games on a PC.


tech2 News StaffAug 16, 2019 10:32:41 IST

Apple has filed a lawsuit against Corellium, a company that has apparently replicated iOS and is selling virtualised versions to whoever’s interested.

Corellium has replicated iOS, including the underlying code and UI, and claims to offer the platform to security researchers. However, Apple alleges that Corellium is doing so without a license from Apple, and, more importantly, is simply selling the platform to the highest bidder rather than legitimate security firms.

A virtualised OS is something similar to something like a Nintendo emulator for playing games on your PC. With Corellium’s tools, you’re basically running iOS without needing an iPhone or iPad.

Apple files lawsuit against virtualisation company Corellium for illegally selling replicas of iOS

Corellium is illegally selling a virtualised iOS platform, allege Apple.

Such a virtualised platform is very dangerous in the wrong hands and extremely useful to hackers and security researchers. Since the entire operating system is virtualised, an analyst could freeze the OS at any point and analyse the running code at that point in time.

This makes it extremely convenient for finding vulnerabilities in the code.

Since Corellium is selling the platform for profit rather than to researchers, Apple is understandably worried that the likes of state-sponsored hackers, and even law enforcement, could find exploits that would leave the entire iOS ecosystem vulnerable. Corellium also enforces no obligation on the disclosure of vulnerabilities to Apple, which is yet more reason to worry.

Via the lawsuit, Apple is seeking an injunction on Corellium to prevent the company from either marketing or selling its iOS virtualisation tools.

Apple recently started a bug bounty program for iOS, macOS, tvOS and its other platforms. It also offers security researchers a custom-built iPhone specifically for probing iOS for vulnerabilities.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Apple

Apple could already be working on foldable devices with a likely release in 2021

Aug 07, 2019
Apple could already be working on foldable devices with a likely release in 2021
Upcoming Apple iPad Pro may feature a triple-lens camera setup: Report

iPad

Upcoming Apple iPad Pro may feature a triple-lens camera setup: Report

Aug 11, 2019
Apple will absorb additional tariffs resulting from US-China trade war: Analyst

Trade War

Apple will absorb additional tariffs resulting from US-China trade war: Analyst

Aug 06, 2019
Apple to restrict Messenger, WhatsApp's background app access during internet calls

Apple

Apple to restrict Messenger, WhatsApp's background app access during internet calls

Aug 07, 2019
Apple bug bounty program offers up to $1 mn to hackers who find flaws in iPhones and Macs

Apple bug bounty

Apple bug bounty program offers up to $1 mn to hackers who find flaws in iPhones and Macs

Aug 09, 2019
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max could be new Apple iPhone names hints case maker

Apple iPhone

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max could be new Apple iPhone names hints case maker

Aug 14, 2019

science

IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

3D Bioprinting

IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

Aug 16, 2019
Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Scientific Research

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Aug 13, 2019
Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Perseids

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Aug 13, 2019
Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019