Friday, August 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple bug bounty program offers up to $1 mn to hackers who find flaws in iPhones and Macs

Apple will award $1 mn to those researchers who can find the vulnerability of the kernel with zero clicks required by the iPhone owner


tech2 News StaffAug 09, 2019 11:00:45 IST

Apple has just raised the stakes for bug bounty hunters, aka white-hat hackers, who can find flaws in iPhones and Macs. Apple is said to be offering anything between $100,000 to $1,000,000 which is the largest bug bounty that's being offered currently by any tech company.

That's not all. This bug bounty program is open to all researchers from this fall. Earlier only Apple-invited bug bounty hunters were eligible to claim rewards.

Bug bounty programs are quite popular in the tech industry. It just makes sense for tech companies to invite ethical hackers to point out flaws for a cash reward, rather than being held ransom by a black hat hacker. Flaws sold on the black market can also be used for malicious means such as conducting surveillance.

Apple bug bounty program offers up to <img class=

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, waves to attendees during an Apple special event. Image: Reuters

According to a report by Forbes, the Apple bug bounty program is now applicable for iOS, macOS, tvOS as well as watchOS. These announcements were made at the Black Hat conference in Las Vegas by Apple's head of security engineering Ivan Krstić while he was speaking about iOS and macOS security. Krstić said that since the 2016 launch of the bug bounty program, around 50 bugs have been reported. While the iOS bug bounty program has been live from 2016, it's only now that one has been announced for macOS.

Apple says that the top prize of $1 mn will only be awarded to those who can find the vulnerability of the kernel with zero clicks required by the owner of the iPhone i.e. finding a hack where the hacker takes complete control of an iPhone without any user interaction. Around $500,000 will be awarded to those who can find a "network attack requiring no user interaction." Researchers finding flaws in software before it is released will get an additional 50 percent bonus over the reward money.

Many ethical hackers would refuse to inform Apple about macOS security flaws as there was no bug bounty program, according to a security researcher who spoke to TechCrunch. This would tempt many to sell these flaws on the black market at times. With such a high payout, macOS ethical hackers would be breathing a sigh of relief.

(Also Read: Bug bounty business: How a 22-year old Indian amassed Rs 1.3 crore in his off time)

According to Forbes, the reason Apple is increasing the bug bounty awards (from a top reward of $200,000 to $1 mn now) is to avoid researchers selling the same information to governments for large amounts of money.

Apple is also expected to give bug bounty participants special 'developer devices' which would let ethical hackers deep dive into iOS and do things such as pausing the processor to look at what is going on with the data in memory. You will have to apply for the iOS Security Research Device program to get one of those devices though and it will come out only next year.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

iMessage

Google researchers found 6 iMessage exploits that could compromise your iPhone

Jul 31, 2019
Google researchers found 6 iMessage exploits that could compromise your iPhone
Apple to restrict Messenger, WhatsApp's background app access during internet calls

Apple

Apple to restrict Messenger, WhatsApp's background app access during internet calls

Aug 07, 2019
New iPadOS beta will reportedly let you resize app icons on your iPad's home screen

iOS 13

New iPadOS beta will reportedly let you resize app icons on your iPad's home screen

Jul 31, 2019
Google reportedly testing its paid games/app subscriptions service called Play Pass

Google

Google reportedly testing its paid games/app subscriptions service called Play Pass

Aug 01, 2019
Tinder's new Traveller Alert feature aims to safeguard LGBTQ users across the world

Tinder

Tinder's new Traveller Alert feature aims to safeguard LGBTQ users across the world

Jul 26, 2019
Pokémon Go has crossed 1 billion downloads since its launch three years ago

Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go has crossed 1 billion downloads since its launch three years ago

Aug 02, 2019

science

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019
So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019
Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019
Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019