tech2 News Staff

At the Spring Loaded event, among several other announcements, Apple revealed that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will soon be available in a new purple colour variant. With the new colour variant, the specification and pricing of the iPhones remain unchanged. The purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini can be pre-ordered by customers in India starting 5.30 pm IST on 23 April. The sale for the new colour variant will begin on 30 April in the market.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini pricing

To recall, the iPhone 12 comes in three configurations in India: the 64 GB variant is priced at Rs 79,900, the 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 84,900, and the 256 GB variant is priced at Rs 94,900. The iPhone 12 Mini also comes in the three storage variants and is priced starting Rs 69,900 for the 64 GB model, Rs 74,900 for the 128GB storage variant and Rs 84,900 for the 256GB model.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini specifications

iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a Ceramic Shield glass technology to make it more durable. It comes with an IP68 rating for water resistance up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes. iPhone 12 comes with iOS 14 out of the box and is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset.

In terms of camera, it comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses two 12 MP wide-angle lenses that come with Smart HDR 3. According to Apple, Smart HDR 3 will "adjust the white balance, contrast, texture, and saturation of a photo for remarkably natural-looking images". Apple also claims that iPhone 12 features the first camera that can shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision. It is apparently "the only device in the world to enable an end-to-end Dolby Vision experience, allowing customers to easily capture, edit, and share cinema-grade videos natively on iPhone".

Apple has introduced MagSafe wireless charger for iPhones that will support 15W wireless charging. You can use any MagSafe charger, cases or wallets that will magnetically stick at the back of the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 Mini sports a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. All the other specifications of this model are the same as those of iPhone 12.