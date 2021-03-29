tech2 News Staff

This Holi 2021, several e-commerce platforms are hosting special sales. Realme is hosted 'Realme Holi Days', Flipkart hosted festive deals, and Amazon's 'Smartphone Upgrade Days' is still continuing. Vijay Sales, an online and offline electronics retailer, is also hosting 'Apple Days sale'. The Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales began on 26 March and will be live till Wednesday, 31 March 2021. Besides on Vijay Sales website, these deals will also be available at the company's offline stores across the country. The Apple Days sale includes offers on iPhones, Macbook, iPad, Watch, Airpods, Home Pods and Apple Care+.

Vijay Sales Apple Days sale: Offers on iPhones

During the sale, the Apple Phone 11 is available at a starting price of Rs. 51,999 with an additional cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank Cards.

The iPhone 12 is available starting Rs 77,490, and the iPhone 12 Mini starts at Rs 65,499 with an additional cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank Cards.

There is also an offer on the iPhone SE, which is priced starting Rs 37,499, and on the iPhone XR, which is priced starting Rs 45,499 with an additional cashback of upto Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank Cards.

Additionally, buyers will be eligible for a 10 percent discount in stores on the purchase of any Apple Care+ with iPhone devices.

Vijay Sales Apple Days sale: Offers on iPads

The Apple iPad 7th Gen is available starting Rs 24,500 during the sale, and the iPad 8th gen is priced starting Rs 28,990. On both the iPads, buyers can available an additional cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank Cards.

The iPad Air is priced starting Rs 52,490 and the iPad Pro is priced starting Rs 69,490 with additional cashback of up to Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank Cards.

On purchase of any Apple Care+ with iPad devices, buyers can get a flat 15 percent off. This offers on Apple Care+ is applicable only on purchase made via offline stores.

Vijay Sales Apple Days sale: Offers on MacBooks

During the Apple Days sale, Vijay Sales also has deals on MacBooks. Apple MacBook is priced starting Rs 66,990 with an additional cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank Cards.

There is also deals on the new Macbook Pro with M1 Chip, which is priced starting Rs 1,15, 900 with an additional cashback of up to Rs 7,000 on HDFC Bank Cards.

Additionally, buyers will be eligible for a 15 percent discount in stores on the purchase of any Apple Care+ with MacBooks.

Vijay Sales Apple Days sale: Offers on Apple Watch

In wearables, the Apple Watch Series 6 is available starting Rs 38,990 during the sale, with an additional cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank Cards.

The Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 28,490 with an additional cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank Cards.

Buyers also get flat 10 percent off in stores on purchase of any Apple Care+ with watches.

Vijay Sales Apple Days sale: Offers on AirPods, HomePod Mini

The sale also features offers on AirPods, which is priced starting at Rs 12,390 during the sale. The AirPods Pro starts at Rs 20,490.

The Apple HomePod Mini is also on offer during the sale. It is priced starting at Rs 9,490.