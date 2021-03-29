Monday, March 29, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple Days sale: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE, M1 MacBook Pro, Apple Watch SE, other deals on Vijay Sales

The Vijay Sales Apple Days sale includes offers on iPhones, Macbook, iPad, Watch, Airpods, Home Pods and Apple Care+.


tech2 News StaffMar 29, 2021 07:18:56 IST

This Holi 2021, several e-commerce platforms are hosting special sales. Realme is hosted 'Realme Holi Days', Flipkart hosted festive deals, and Amazon's 'Smartphone Upgrade Days' is still continuing. Vijay Sales, an online and offline electronics retailer, is also hosting 'Apple Days sale'. The Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales began on 26 March and will be live till Wednesday, 31 March 2021. Besides on Vijay Sales website, these deals will also be available at the company's offline stores across the country. The Apple Days sale includes offers on iPhones, Macbook, iPad, Watch, Airpods, Home Pods and Apple Care+.

(Also Read: Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale to kick off tomorrow: Best deals on Redmi Note 9 Pro, iPhone 12 mini, Galaxy M51 and more)

Vijay Sales Apple Days sale: Offers on iPhones

During the sale, the Apple Phone 11 is available at a starting price of Rs. 51,999 with an additional cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank Cards.

The iPhone 12 is available starting Rs 77,490, and the iPhone 12 Mini starts at Rs 65,499 with an additional cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank Cards.

There is also an offer on the iPhone SE, which is priced starting Rs 37,499, and on the iPhone XR, which is priced starting Rs 45,499 with an additional cashback of upto Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank Cards.

Additionally, buyers will be eligible for a 10 percent discount in stores on the purchase of any Apple Care+ with iPhone devices.

Apple Days sale: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE, M1 MacBook Pro, Apple Watch SE, other deals on Vijay Sales

Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales will go on till 31 March. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Vijay Sales Apple Days sale: Offers on iPads

The Apple iPad 7th Gen is available starting Rs 24,500 during the sale, and the iPad 8th gen is priced starting Rs 28,990. On both the iPads, buyers can available an additional cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank Cards.

The iPad Air is priced starting Rs 52,490 and the iPad Pro is priced starting Rs 69,490 with additional cashback of up to Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank Cards.

On purchase of any Apple Care+ with iPad devices, buyers can get a flat 15 percent off. This offers on Apple Care+ is applicable only on purchase made via offline stores.

Vijay Sales Apple Days sale: Offers on MacBooks

During the Apple Days sale, Vijay Sales also has deals on MacBooks. Apple MacBook is priced starting Rs 66,990 with an additional cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank Cards.

There is also deals on the new Macbook Pro with M1 Chip, which is priced starting Rs 1,15, 900 with an additional cashback of up to Rs 7,000 on HDFC Bank Cards.

Additionally, buyers will be eligible for a 15 percent discount in stores on the purchase of any Apple Care+ with MacBooks.

Vijay Sales Apple Days sale: Offers on Apple Watch

In wearables, the Apple Watch Series 6 is available starting Rs 38,990 during the sale, with an additional cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank Cards.

The Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 28,490 with an additional cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank Cards.

Buyers also get flat 10 percent off in stores on purchase of any Apple Care+ with watches.

Vijay Sales Apple Days sale: Offers on AirPods, HomePod Mini

The sale also features offers on AirPods, which is priced starting at Rs 12,390 during the sale. The AirPods Pro starts at Rs 20,490.

The Apple HomePod Mini is also on offer during the sale. It is priced starting at Rs 9,490.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

HomePod

The original Apple HomePod speakers have been discontinued and will only be available till stocks last

Mar 15, 2021
The original Apple HomePod speakers have been discontinued and will only be available till stocks last
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to end today: Best deals on Realme 7 Pro, iPhone 11, Asus ROG Phone 3 and more

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to end today: Best deals on Realme 7 Pro, iPhone 11, Asus ROG Phone 3 and more

Mar 26, 2021

science

Science panel recommends exploring air cooling tech as climate emergency tool

Climate Control

Science panel recommends exploring air cooling tech as climate emergency tool

Mar 26, 2021
Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Gut Microbiome

Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Mar 23, 2021
Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Martian Clouds

Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Mar 23, 2021
SpaceX fires up Starship SN11 engines in static fire ahead of its 24 March test flight

SpaceX Starship

SpaceX fires up Starship SN11 engines in static fire ahead of its 24 March test flight

Mar 23, 2021