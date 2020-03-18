tech2 News Staff

Apple in China recently had a moment of faux pas when it accidentally revealed details about four upcoming models of iPad Pro on its website. Moments after the iPad user manual carrying all the details of the feature iPads were put up on the website, Apple took them down, however, someone at Chinese website Feng got there at the right time and took a screenshot of the details. iPhone in Canada was the first to report it.

Per the website, Apple is soon going to release an 11-inch and a 12.9-inch iPad Pro in both Wi-Fi and Cellular versions. The list of the iPad Pro includes four configurations with model numbers A2229, A2228, A2231, A2233.

"These iPad Pro models are listed in the section detailing radiofrequency exposure and how iPad uses radio signals to access wireless networks," as per iPhone in Canada.

While currently, no features of these iPad Pro models are detailed, previous reports suggest that the new iPad Pro models will feature a new rear camera system with three lenses, which may be similar to the ones seen on iPhone 11 Pro. The iPad's camera setup is also reported to sport a time-of-flight 3D camera to support augmented reality applications.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.