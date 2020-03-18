Wednesday, March 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple China accidentally revealed details about four new iPad Pro models

Apple is soon going to release an 11-inch and a 12.9-inch iPad Pro in both Wi-Fi and Cellular versions.


tech2 News StaffMar 18, 2020 17:52:33 IST

Apple in China recently had a moment of faux pas when it accidentally revealed details about four upcoming models of iPad Pro on its website. Moments after the iPad user manual carrying all the details of the feature iPads were put up on the website, Apple took them down, however, someone at Chinese website Feng got there at the right time and took a screenshot of the details. iPhone in Canada was the first to report it.

Apple China accidentally revealed details about four new iPad Pro models

Apple's 2019 iPad Pro. Image: tech2

Per the website, Apple is soon going to release an 11-inch and a 12.9-inch iPad Pro in both Wi-Fi and Cellular versions. The list of the iPad Pro includes four configurations with model numbers A2229, A2228, A2231, A2233.

"These iPad Pro models are listed in the section detailing radiofrequency exposure and how iPad uses radio signals to access wireless networks," as per iPhone in Canada. 

While currently, no features of these iPad Pro models are detailed, previous reports suggest that the new iPad Pro models will feature a new rear camera system with three lenses, which may be similar to the ones seen on iPhone 11 Pro. The iPad's camera setup is also reported to sport a time-of-flight 3D camera to support augmented reality applications.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

iPad Air

Apple has released a new program to fix iPad Air 3rd gen's 'blank screen issue'

Mar 09, 2020
Apple has released a new program to fix iPad Air 3rd gen's 'blank screen issue'

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020