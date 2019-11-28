Thursday, November 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple chief design officer Jony Ive seems to have left, company website suggests

Ive has worked on products including the 1998 iMac the first and subsequent iPhones, iPods and iPads, and the Apple Watch.


tech2 News StaffNov 28, 2019 20:12:42 IST

In July this year, Apple announced that Jony Ive, the company’s chief design officer, would be leaving to form an independent design firm — LoveFromToday, Ive's profile has disappeared from Apple’s Leadership page hinting the end of his tenure at the company (first reported by The Verge). Ive joined Apple in 1992 and has led the design team since 1996. He took up his current role as chief design officer in 2015.

When Apple had announced about Jony Ive's exit this year, the company only mentioned that he would leave "later this year", however, the date of his departure was never officially announced. It had long been rumoured that Ive had one foot out the door and that his last real interest at Apple was to design the Apple Park, and not Apple products.

In 2015, Ive took an interim of two years and handed over management duties to vice presidents Richard Howarth and Alan Dye, while he designed the Apple Park. In 2017, he resumed his role as reporting manager.

Apple chief design officer Jony Ive seems to have left, company website suggests

Jony Ive joined Apple in 1992.

Ive is one of the world’s most famous industrial designers and has worked on products, including the 1998 iMac, the first and subsequent iPhones, iPods and iPads, and the Apple Watch.

Ive's new company would be based in California.

(Also read: From 1998's iMac, to iPhone, to Apple Park: Jony Ive designed everything for Apple)

What does Jony Ive's exit mean for Apple and its future products?

In the press release announcement earlier this year, Apple had said that the company will be among the primary clients of Ive's new design firm. “Apple will continue to benefit from Jony’s talents by working directly with him on exclusive projects, and through the ongoing work of the brilliant and passionate design team he has built,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said. “After so many years working closely together, I’m happy that our relationship continues to evolve and I look forward to working with Jony long into the future.”

Ive too reciprocated the same confidence in working closely with Apple even after exit. “After nearly 30 years and countless projects, I am most proud of the lasting work we have done to create a design team, process and culture at Apple that is without peer. Today it is stronger, more vibrant and more talented than at any point in Apple’s history. The team will certainly thrive under the excellent leadership of Evans, Alan and Jeff, who have been among my closest collaborators. I have the utmost confidence in my designer colleagues at Apple, who remain my closest friends, and I look forward to working with them for many years to come.” said Ive.

He also said that he would work on Apple's wearable technology and healthcare in addition to unspecified "personal passions". LoveFrom, however, will have other clients besides Apple.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple News Plus, Music, TV Plus subscriptions to be bundled in 2020: Report

Nov 15, 2019
Apple News Plus, Music, TV Plus subscriptions to be bundled in 2020: Report
Apple Music 'Replay' puts together your top songs from each year into playlists

Apple Music

Apple Music 'Replay' puts together your top songs from each year into playlists

Nov 15, 2019
Apple displays annexed Crimea as part of Russia from Ukraine in its maps and weather apps

Apple

Apple displays annexed Crimea as part of Russia from Ukraine in its maps and weather apps

Nov 28, 2019
Apple supplier Japan Display says executive embezzled $5.25 million

JDI

Apple supplier Japan Display says executive embezzled $5.25 million

Nov 21, 2019
Apple launches new Research app that lets users to anonymously participate in medical studies

Research app

Apple launches new Research app that lets users to anonymously participate in medical studies

Nov 15, 2019
Apple Watch can detect irregular heartbeats, finds study conducted on more than 400,000 users

Apple Watch

Apple Watch can detect irregular heartbeats, finds study conducted on more than 400,000 users

Nov 14, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019