tech2 News Staff 03 September, 2018 11:22 IST

Apple car accident was caused due to human error and not the software: Report

Apple car which was rear-ended by a human-operated Nissan Leaf was caused by human error.

One of Apple autonomous cars that recently met with an accident was apparently caused by a human error and not from any error in the software.

According to the documents obtained by The Verge from the Department of Motor Vehicles in California, Apple’s Lexus RX 450h SUV which was rear-ended by a human-operated Nissan Leaf on 24 August, was caused by the human error, however, there are no other details about the accident.

Representational image.

Representational image.

A Reuters report says that the self-driving vehicle was merging to the south of Lawrence Expressway in California at a speed of one mile per hour when it was hit at the rear by a 2016 Nissan Leaf which was running at 15 miles per hour.

The vehicle had reportedly slowed down as it was waiting for a safe gap to complete the merge.

While both the vehicles were damaged, but there were no reported human injuries. It is not known if there was a human driver to take a control of the self-driving car. As per California regulators, it is mandatory for a human driver to be present to take control of the car.

The surge in autonomous vehicles followed by their accidents has been a cause for concerns for the transport authorities. By 31 August, California DMV had seen at least 95 autonomous car collisions.

