Saturday, September 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 01 September, 2018 10:47 IST

Apple's self-driving car meets with accident during test drive in California

During the accident both vehicles sustained damage but there were no injuries reported.

An Apple Inc self-driving car was rear-ended while merging onto an expressway near the company’s Silicon Valley headquarters this month, the company said in an accident report posted on Friday that confirmed the iPhone maker is still in the race to build autonomous vehicles.

Apple executives have never publicly spoken about the company’s self-driving car programme, but filings in a criminal court case last month confirmed that the company had at least 5,000 employees working on the project and that it was working on circuit boards and a “proprietary chip” related to self-driving cars.

Apple Logo

Apple Logo

Apple is entering a crowded field where rivals such as Alphabet Inc’s Waymo unit and traditional carmakers such as General Motors Co’s Cruise Automation, as well as startups such as Silicon Valley’s Zoox, are pouring billions of dollars into cars that can drive themselves.

On August 24, one of Apple’s Lexus RX 450h self-driving test vehicles in “autonomous mode” was merging south on the Lawrence Expressway in Sunnyvale, California at less than 1 mile per hour when it was rear-ended by a 2016 Nissan Leaf going about 15 miles per hour, according to the report posted on the California Department of Motor Vehicles website.

The accident happened at about 3 pm as the Apple vehicle had slowed and was waiting for a safe gap in traffic to complete the merge, the report said.

Both vehicles sustained damage but there were no injuries, the report said. Under a safety plan filed with California regulators, a human driver must be able to take control of Apple’s self-driving test cars.

An Apple spokesman confirmed that the company had filed the report but did not comment further. He declined to respond to questions about whether the trailing car could have been at fault.

Apple’s efforts remained shrouded in secrecy until years after its rivals like Google had begun testing on public roads. The iPhone maker’s first public acknowledgement of interest in the field came in a letter to US transportation regulators in late 2016 urging them not to restrict testing of the vehicles.

Last year, Apple secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California. It has been testing cars on the road since last year and now has permits for more than 60 vehicles. Apple researchers also last year published their first public research on cars, a software system that could help spot pedestrians more readily.

The safety of self-driving cars has become a source of concern for US transportation regulators this year after one of Uber Technologies Inc’s vehicles struck and killed a woman in March in Arizona, prompting the company to shut down its testing efforts for a time. Uber has said it plans to have self-driving cars back on the road by the end of the year.

The California DMV said it has received it has received 95 autonomous vehicle collision reports as of Aug. 31. Dozens of companies have received permits to test self-driving vehicles on California roads, but those permits require the presence of a human safety driver.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Sony Xperia XZ3 specifications | IFA 2018

Sony Xperia XZ3 specifications | IFA 2018
Motorola One Power first look | IFA 2018

Motorola One Power first look | IFA 2018
LG G7 One First Look | IFA 2018

LG G7 One First Look | IFA 2018
Sony's Aibo robot dog is just too cute | IFA 2018

Sony's Aibo robot dog is just too cute | IFA 2018
How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science

How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science
How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail

How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess
#DailyDope — Drone delivery

#DailyDope — Drone delivery
Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

also see

NewsTracker

Toyota to invest $500 mn in Uber to develop self-driving cars; duo to catch up to rivals in autonomous driving business

Aug 28, 2018

Apple Music

Apple Music to launch new Top 100 feature, Artist Pages and Friends Mix in iOS 12

Aug 24, 2018

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 4 leaked images reveal big display and a complex watch face

Aug 31, 2018

Apple

Decoding Apple's media invite for the 2018 iPhone launch on 12 September

Aug 31, 2018

MacBook Air

Apple MacBook Air to be finally refreshed? Leak reveals upgrades to the line-up

Aug 17, 2018

Samsung

Samsung leads India's premium smartphone segment with 48% share in H1 2018

Aug 17, 2018

science

Daylight Savings

EU wants the controversial ritual of seasonal clock changes abolished

Sep 01, 2018

Anaemia

Cutting down on rock salt and fluoride can help tackle anaemia, a new study finds

Sep 01, 2018

Red Tide

Dead dolphins and seals wash up on Florida shore in unusually large numbers

Sep 01, 2018

Monsoon

Developing El Niño conditions may affect final quarter of monsoon this year

Aug 31, 2018