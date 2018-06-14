All Apple employees, please stand up!

In a recent interview at the David Rubenstein show, Apple CEO Tim Cook spilled a little company secret.

Cook revealed a stand-and-work culture at the company. "We have given all of our employees, 100 percent standing desks. If you can stand for a while, then sit, and so on and so forth, it's much better for your lifestyle," Cook said.

These was revealed after Cook previously cited doctors who say that "sitting is the new cancer."

Apple’s devices have always focussed on health, with the HealthKit on iOS even letting third-party apps to tap into your health data. Apple Watch is another avenue which has features such as Breathe and the Stand-up reminders among many other things to help you monitor your fitness levels. It has also partnered with Nike for a deeper integration into the Nike+ fitness app. Apple was also among the first to include sleep analysis, health records and fitness trackers into its devices.

"We have a lot of people using the Apple Watch at Apple, and ten minutes before the hour, suddenly they all get up and move. It took a little to get used to, but it's great," he said at a Goldman Sachs conference in 2015.

We wonder how many Indian companies have a standing desk policy which is mandated for its employees.