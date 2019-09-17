tech2 News Staff

Apple had earlier announced its game-subscription service, Apple Arcade, at its annual Cupertino Special Event recently. The company confirmed that the service will go live for users starting 19 September but it's giving iOS 13 beta testers an early release.

According to a tweet by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple Arcade was apparently available three days early. Though the company did not give any confirmation as to this early release for beta testers was intentional or not. Apple also shared a press release explaining more about the game subscription service. However, this press release also does not give any hint whether the service is already available for beta users.

Apple Arcade is live (for now?) 3 days early pic.twitter.com/LOO9UA9XhM — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 16, 2019



On official release, Apple Arcade will be available on the Apple Store at a price of Rs 99 per month. Subscribers will get ad-free access to several games including some exclusive games. At the launch event, Apple showcased three original gaming titles from developers like Konami, Capcom, and Annapurna Games. Annapurna Games announced its brand new Sayonara Wild Hearts, while Capcom showcased its upcoming Shinsekai game at the event.

The company will also give an option of a one-month free trial, after which it will automatically renew at Rs 99 per month. Apple has also announced that subscribers will be able to download and play these games on devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV, and Mac computers.

