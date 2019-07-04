tech2 News Staff

Apple, which has already pushed out the first beta for its macOS Catalina and tvOS 13, is now rolling out the second beta for testers. Both these software upgrades were first announced by Apple at its annual developer conference WWDC 2019.

There were several new features that have been brought to macOS Catalina such as Project Catalyst, breaking up of iTunes into different factions and more. tvOS 13 has been made to support Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade subscriptions services.

Here are some of the features on macOS Catalina

macOS Catalina will have a Sidecar technology which will basically extend the screen space that some users need when working on the go. Apple’s Sidecar technology basically lets you use the display of an iPad as an extended display for Mac or even as a high precision tablet with an Apple pencil for drawing.

macOS Catalina introduces new and better assistive technologies as well so that no one gets left behind, helping every user get the most out of their Mac device.

With a fairly similar interface, compared to the iOS Screen Time app, the new Screen Time app for macOS will give users an insight into how they spend time in apps and on websites.

Apple’s Safari web browser gets a revamped start page that uses Siri suggestions to sync and bring forth frequently visited sites, iCloud tabs, reading lists and even links sent across in the Messages app.

Here are some of the feature on tvOS

The new tvOS home screen will now feature full-screen previews of TV shows and movies, putting the focus front and centre on content. Apple Music will also be coming this fall with a TV-friendly UI. By far the most interesting, and possibly important update to tvOS comes in the form of native support for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers on Apple TV.

