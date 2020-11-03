tech2 News Staff

After launching the iPhone 12 series, Apple has announced that it will host yet another launch event on 10 November called "One more thing". As per the invites, the event will commence at 10 am PST, or 11.30 pm IST. This is the third event that Apple is hosting this year. At WWDC, held in June, the company had announced that it will move away from Intel chipsets and will use its in-house ARM-based silicon processors. These new chipsets will be called Apple silicon.

As per a report by Bloomberg, Apple is likely to launch a 13-inch MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a 16-inch MacBook Pro. All these products are likely to be powered by Apple silicon chips. The report further reveals that Foxconn, also called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, is now assembling the two small Mac laptops and Quanta Computer Inc is taking care of the larger MacBook Pro. The report also hints that the upcoming laptops won't come with any significant design changes.

Going by the report, the first Mac chipset by Apple will be based on the A14 chip that comes in the latest iPhone 12 lineup and iPad Air.