Apple AirPods 2, AirPower Mat could be coming in Spring with new features: Report

AirPods 2 are said to cost about $200, which is about $50 more than the current generation of AirPods.

tech2 News Staff Feb 13, 2019 10:39:46 IST

The AirPods are long overdue for an upgrade and recent news and rumours have suggested that Apple might give us the new AirPods this year. It will reportedly not be on the 25 March event Apple is hosting, but it could be soon after that. New reports have surfaced which detail what we can expect of the AirPods 2 and also the AirPower wireless charging mat.

It had already been reported that 2019 AirPods might use a new grip-inclined coating and come with enhanced audio quality. There will also be two colours including white and black, and will supposedly feature roughly the same battery life as the original Airpods.

iPhone Hellas, a Greek-language blog has said that the AirPods 2 might be released on 29 March with a pre-order on 22 March. There has been no other report to substantiate these claims. A report by BGR has pointed that Spring is the most likely time when the AirPods 2 might be announced and this was backed up by Buzzfeed's report as well.

The AirPods 2 are said to cost about $200, which is about $50 more than the current generation of AirPods. The report also states that the AirPods 2 could come with an advanced Bluetooth chip.

The AirPower wireless charging pad, introduced by Apple in 2017, will also be seeing the light of day soon, at Spring this year. The report states that the AirPower Mat will likely be thicker than when it was first unveiled because of an "8-7-7 coil" setup which is said to give a faster-charging speed for all the devices that are kept on it.

 

