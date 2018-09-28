The beta version of iOS 12.1 is out and it is seeded with eSIM support. This feature allows users to get a cellular connection without a physical SIM card.

The activation was spotted by the 9to5Mac. The new beta version has begun seeding eSIM support for some telecom operators but it may not be available for all telecom operators as it may await the iOS 12.1 launch officially.

Meanwhile, according to the report, Apple is offering a list of telecom companies supporting eSIM. You will have to connect with the respective carriers (for the activation of the eSIM) to see if they have enabled eSIM support.

On installing the iOS 12.1 beta, you need to head over to Settings > Cellular and go to the eSIM related set up. You will need to head over the 'Add Cellular Plan' section which will open a QR code scanner. Using this you will have to scan the QR code provided by the eSIM supported service provider. We do not know if Indian carriers such as Airtel and Jio (which were the eSIM partners for Apple, as announced at the keynote), have enabled eSIM for iOS 12.1 beta. The iPhones are going to start selling in India from 28 September.

The iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS and iPhone XR come with dual SIM support. However, one of the SIMs shall only be an eSIM. Only the China market has provision to add two physical SIM cards, as the regulations in China do not allow eSIM. This is the first time that Apple is supporting dual SIM on its iPhones.