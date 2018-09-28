Friday, September 28, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 28 September, 2018 13:16 IST

Apple activates eSIM support only for iOS 12.1 Beta at the moment: Report

The beta version has begun seeding eSIM support for some telecom operators.

The beta version of iOS 12.1 is out and it is seeded with eSIM support. This feature allows users to get a cellular connection without a physical SIM card.

The activation was spotted by the 9to5Mac. The new beta version has begun seeding eSIM support for some telecom operators but it may not be available for all telecom operators as it may await the iOS 12.1 launch officially.

Apple iOS 12.

Apple iOS 12.

Meanwhile, according to the report, Apple is offering a list of telecom companies supporting eSIM. You will have to connect with the respective carriers (for the activation of the eSIM) to see if they have enabled eSIM support.

On installing the iOS 12.1 beta, you need to head over to Settings > Cellular and go to the eSIM related set up. You will need to head over the 'Add Cellular Plan' section which will open a QR code scanner. Using this you will have to scan the QR code provided by the eSIM supported service provider. We do not know if Indian carriers such as Airtel and Jio (which were the eSIM partners for Apple, as announced at the keynote), have enabled eSIM for iOS 12.1 beta. The iPhones are going to start selling in India from 28 September.

The iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS and iPhone XR come with dual SIM support. However, one of the SIMs shall only be an eSIM. Only the China market has provision to add two physical SIM cards, as the regulations in China do not allow eSIM. This is the first time that Apple is supporting dual SIM on its iPhones.

 

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

also see

Apple iOS 12

Apple iOS 12 update: Here's how to block inappropriate content on your iPhone

Sep 18, 2018

Apple iOS 12

Apple iOS 12: How to update your iOS device and get the latest features

Sep 17, 2018

iPhone XS

Android vs iOS: 10 things that the OnePlus 6 can do but the new iPhone XS can't

Sep 20, 2018

iOS 12

Apple iOS 12 rolling out for iPhones and iPads globally on 17 September

Sep 13, 2018

Tim Cook

The iPhone XS, XS Max, XR worth the cost as they replace other gadgets: Tim Cook

Sep 19, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi mocks the exorbitant pricing of Apple’s iPhone XR, XS and XS Max

Sep 15, 2018

science

Mars Rover

Colbert and DeGrasse drive a 'Mars Rover' around New York and talk science

Sep 28, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018