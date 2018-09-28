Apple's most expensive and also most awaited phones — iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max — are going on sale today at 6 pm in the Indian subcontinent.

For iPhone XS and XS Max, the 64 GB variant is available at Rs 99,000 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. Meanwhile, the 256 GB and 512 GB variants are available at Rs 1,09,900 at Apple's authorised sellers.

Both the iPhone XS and XS Max are available in space grey, silver, and gold.

And if you finally plan to buy the phone (Will a kidney be enough?), you may consider keeping the phone, which costs at least a lakh, in safe covers available with Apple. The leather and silicone cases — available in multiple colours — are priced from Rs 3,500 onwards. Meanwhile, the premium Leather Folio will be available at Rs 9,900 (Yes, the case is more expensive than a Redmi 6A).

Apart from this, Apple's Authorised reseller IndiaiStore.com is offering the phone at an EMI of Rs 4,499 per month on iPhone XS and Rs 4,999 on iPhone XS Max. You can also get 5 percent cash back or 5X reward points on non-EMI transactions on Citibank credit cards and Axis Bank credit and debit cards.

The iPhone XS and XS Max were announced this month.

iPhone XS sports a 5.8-inch OLED display, while the XS Max bears a 6.5-inch OLED display. Both the phones pack 4 GB RAM and comes in 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB internal storage.

The "cheaper" iPhone XR and Watch Series 4 are expected in October.