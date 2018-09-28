Friday, September 28, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 28 September, 2018 11:38 IST

Apple iPhone XS and XS Max to go on sale from Rs 99,000 onwards at 6 pm today

Both of Apple's iPhone XS and XS Max are available in space grey, silver, and gold.

Apple's most expensive and also most awaited phones — iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max — are going on sale today at 6 pm in the Indian subcontinent.

For iPhone XS and XS Max, the 64 GB variant is available at Rs 99,000 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. Meanwhile, the 256 GB and 512 GB variants are available at Rs 1,09,900 at Apple's authorised sellers.

Both the iPhone XS and XS Max are available in space grey, silver, and gold.

The Apple iPhone XS in Gold. Image: Apple

The Apple iPhone XS in Gold. Image: Apple

And if you finally plan to buy the phone (Will a kidney be enough?), you may consider keeping the phone, which costs at least a lakh, in safe covers available with Apple. The leather and silicone cases — available in multiple colours — are priced from Rs 3,500 onwards. Meanwhile, the premium Leather Folio will be available at Rs 9,900 (Yes, the case is more expensive than a Redmi 6A).

Apart from this, Apple's Authorised reseller IndiaiStore.com is offering the phone at an EMI of Rs 4,499 per month on iPhone XS and Rs 4,999 on iPhone XS Max. You can also get 5 percent cash back or 5X reward points on non-EMI transactions on Citibank credit cards and Axis Bank credit and debit cards.

The iPhone XS and XS Max were announced this month.

iPhone XS sports a 5.8-inch OLED display, while the XS Max bears a 6.5-inch OLED display. Both the phones pack 4 GB RAM and comes in 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB internal storage.

The "cheaper" iPhone XR and Watch Series 4 are expected in October.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

also see

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max demand 'better than expected', beats XS in early sales: Report

Sep 26, 2018

Apple iPhone XS

Airtel to start doorstep delivery of Apple iPhone XS, XS Max from 28 September

Sep 24, 2018

iPhone XS

Apple is raising its profit margins by charging a premium for storage: Report

Sep 25, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi mocks the exorbitant pricing of Apple’s iPhone XR, XS and XS Max

Sep 15, 2018

iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS and XS Max review roundup: What the critics are saying

Sep 18, 2018

iPhone

Apple iPhone XS and XS Max teardown reveals Intel, Toshiba components

Sep 22, 2018

science

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018

ISRO's Mangalyaan

ISRO's Mangalyaan returns stunning images to commemorate four years orbiting Mars

Sep 26, 2018