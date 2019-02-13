Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
Apple 2019 iPhones will continue to choose Lightning ports over USB Type C: Report

Apple offers fast charging since 2017’s iPhone 8, but never includes the hardware for it in the box.

tech2 News Staff Feb 13, 2019 11:00:17 IST

Apple's 2019 iPhones will reportedly continue to sport the Lightning connector instead of the USB-C port.

9To5Mac report, which found its lead from a Chinese publication called Mac Otakara, revealed that that contrary to previous reports which suggested that Apple was working on some version of the iPhones with USB Type C ports, Apple would continue with Lightning connectors for all variants of its 2019 iPhones.

Apple notes foreign exchange as one of the key factors behind slow iPhone sales in India. Image: Reuters

Looks like Apple is going to stick with the old Lightning port and the 5W USB-A power brick with the 2019 iPhones too. Image: Reuters

This means that like last year and the year before that if you want to be able to fast charge your iPhone, you will still have to spend a few extra bucks to get a higher wattage charger. If you have a MacBook which takes in Type C chargers, and you want to use your MacBook's adapter to charge your new iPhone, you will have to invest in a Type C to Lightning port cable. Bottomline — Apple wants you to spend to get fast charging in an age when every other Android smartphone maker offers fast charging by default.

When Apple made the switch from the Lightning port to USB-C for the iPad Pro, we all hoped that this would eventually trickle down to the next iPhones. But if this new report is to be believed, that won't be the case. It seems as though Apple wants to keep clinging on to the Lightning port to sell a lot of those numerous adapters and dongles and make you live the #DongleLife.

Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


