tech2 News Staff

Rumours of Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro are fast becoming more substantial. The latest report comes from IHS Markit, which claims that production for the 16-inch MacBook Pro could begin as soon as September and that the 15.4-inch Pro will be phased out.

According to the report, the 16-inch model will boast of the same form factor as the 15.4-inch model, but owing to slimmer bezels, the screen will be larger.

In terms of specs, the report only mentions that the laptop will carry the same Coffee Lake H Refresh Intel CPUs that the current generation 15-inch MacBook Pros come with. While newer 10th Gen Intel Ice Lake CPUs are out, they’re low power variants that will not be powerful enough for users looking to buy the 16-inch models. Given that newer mobile GPUs are also not available yet, we expect the rest of the specs of the 16-inch model to remain the same for now. Coffee Lake H is currently the fastest option available to anyone.

IHS Markit expects production to hit about 39,000 units a month to start with.

We’re still hoping that Apple backs down from its USB-C-only world view and opts to ship the new model with at least one USB-A port. But that’s just wishful thinking at this point.

In other Mac-related news, it appears that Apple has been granted a patent for bringing FaceID and a ‘smart wake’ feature to its Macs. This is a feature we’ve been waiting a long time to see, and if it works as described, could be extremely convenient for logging into Apple Macs and for general authentication purposes.

According to 9to5Mac, the patent filing describes a system where a Mac goes into its Power Nap state, a low-power mode where tasks such as background syncing of Mail and Photos happens without fully waking the device. In this mode, the Mac will track the environment with its camera to check if a person comes near the Mac. Once a person is detected, Face ID will fire up to attempt an authentication. If authenticated, the Mac will immediately power on in full. If the person isn’t recognised, the Mac will go back to its Power Nap state.

