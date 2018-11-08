Thursday, November 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 08 November, 2018 19:02 IST

Android will natively support ‘foldable’ smartphones to avoid fragmentation: Report

As per Google, adding support for ‘foldables’ will take “as little work as necessary”.

Samsung’s showing off its first foldable device (in the dark) managed to get the attention of developers at the Samsung Developer Conference, but it left many wondering whether anyone would be up for the challenge.

As manufacturers race to develop and deliver their first devices with foldable displays, it would really need a mammoth effort from developers to make those devices worthwhile with their compatible apps. Because without the right apps, all the engineering efforts from Samsung to design and manufacture such devices will go to waste.

Samsung's folding smartphone. Image: Reuters

Samsung's folding smartphone. Image: Reuters

New form factors mean new use cases and those use cases need to be powered by tailor-made app experiences. While Samsung can and will deliver optimisations with native Samsung apps when its folding device launches next year, it remains to be seen whether third-party app developers will follow suit.

The problem arises from the fact that Android as a platform is heavily fragmented. The are numerous devices in various form factors with different display sizes, all of which developers need to keep in mind while creating and updating apps.

While Google has been lagging behind for a while when it comes to integrating Android to new hardware trends (the notch is a clear example), it finally seems to have figured it all out.

At the Android Developer Summit, Google announced support for devices with folding displays and for once, this happens before manufacturers like Samsung and LG have officially launched their “foldables” as Google calls them.

Native support from Google is a big deal. According to The Verge, Google is working with Samsung on the future of foldables and how Android will adapt to it.

Samsung benefits from this collaboration both for its One UI interface and the relief it gets from assuming that at least some Android developers will adapt to this new form factor. Flipboard already seems to have promised to adapt to foldables.

By starting early, Android should be able to reduce fragmentation which is where Google benefits from its collaboration with Samsung. Indeed, we can expect such foldable Pixel devices in the future once the trend has been set by other manufacturers.

What remains to be seen is whether developers will be up for the challenge.

After teasing its foldable for months, Samsung finally gave us a glimpse of its first foldable device, but has been silent on pricing. From previous rumours, it is expected to expensive. Very expensive! According to Forbes, the Galaxy X smartphone is expected cost around $2,000.

Once these devices hit the market, their high price tags will ensure that they do not reach into the hands of many. This is a reason that could them less attractive to developers when it comes putting in all those efforts into creating custom apps. Indeed, developers will need to have more faith in foldables even before they take off, else the trend may die as quickly as it picks up.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

also see

foldable smartphone

Samsung expected to reveal key features of its foldable phone later this week

Nov 06, 2018

Galaxy F

Samsung explicitly hints at foldable phone launch with new Twitter profile image

Nov 05, 2018

Samsung

Samsung to announce Android 9 Pie beta program and new Galaxy UX at SDC 2018

Nov 06, 2018

Samsung

Samsung gives first glimpse of its foldable smartphone; price, specs still a mystery

Nov 08, 2018

Samsung One UI

Samsung One UI to redesign user experience to make using large screen phones easier

Nov 08, 2018

Galaxy F

Samsung's foldable smartphone will be called Galaxy F; said to have two screens

Nov 03, 2018

science

Trojan asteroids

NASA's Ralph to explore Jupiter's Trojan asteroids in 2021 aboard spacecraft Lucy

Nov 08, 2018

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker survives Sun's extreme heat after making its first close approach

Nov 08, 2018

Wildlife

Migratory birds begin their arrival early in Kashmir this year for winter migration

Nov 08, 2018

Curiosity Rover

NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars is finally mobile again after September slowdown

Nov 08, 2018