While Android P beta is available for a quite a few smartphones this year, no one is quite sure when exactly the stable build will arrive. However, it would seem that a shared Nokia mail has given us some information on when to expect it.

As per a report by nokiapoweruser, the mail comes from Nokia Mobile Care and it informs that all Nokia phones will start getting the Android P update from “sometime in August”. Even still, there's crucial information that's in the air such when exactly in August will Nokia release the stable Android P build or which phone will be the first to receive the update.

However, we know that any new Android update first begins with the Google Pixel smartphones. If Nokia plans on releasing a stable build for Android P in August, then it is a reasonable assumption that the Pixel smartphones should most probably be getting stable Android P by the end of this month or early next month.

In any case, it's important to know that support representatives are sometimes ill-informed and their information should not be considered as fact. If, however, it is true, then we should know more about the update in the coming week or two.

Android P Beta is already available only on the Nokia 7 Plus and as per a report by GSMArena, the Finnish smartphone maker also launched the beta for Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 and Nokia 6.1 in China as well.