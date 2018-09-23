Its been close to four months now since Xiaomi announced the global variant of MIUI 10 and a new report suggests that the update is finally rolling out to the Redmi Note 5.

The Redmi Note 5 joins a list of Xiaomi phones which includes the Mi Mix 2S, Mi 8, Mi 5, Mi 6, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Note2 and most recently, the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Similar to the roll-out process for the Note 5 Pro though, you might not receive the update immediately because of a phased release schedule.

But if you are too eager to get your Note 5 up to speed, a report by XDA Developers states that you could download the ROM directly from this link, and then sideload it using the MIUI system updater built into the phone. The report also adds that because the downloaded file is a recovery ROM, you don’t have to wipe or backup anything to update your phone.

You might want to connect to a WiFi network before you download the file though, as it is a 1.4 GB download.

For the uninitiated, the MIUI 10 Global stable brings with it a ton of features like full-screen gestures, AI-powered camera features, redesigned recent apps overview and a number of other smaller improvements to the overall UI.