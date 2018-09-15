Saturday, September 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 15 September, 2018 15:25 IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro starts receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro starts receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has started to receive the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update.

Reported by many users on the MIUI forum, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has started to get over-the-air update notification, or in some cases, the update is being notified via the Updater app.

The rollout of the update is reportedly going out in a phased manner, so if you haven’t already received it, you may have to wait for just a few hours of days. The OTA rollout should ideally be complete by next.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

You can also manually check and run the update, by heading to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates. You can download it through the Updater app, as well. Sadly, if you want to sideload or flash the update, Xiaomi is yet to provide the Recovery ROM and Fastboot ROM links.

Further, users mentioned on the forum that the MIUI 10 stable update comes with the version number MIUI 10.0.1.0.OEIMIFH, and weighs 580 MB in size. The update also comes along with September 2018 Android Security Patch.

As for the changelog, the MIUI 10 Global Stable update brings full-screen gestures, which make it a better option for devices with newer aspect ratios and thin-bezel displays. Apparently, the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM also includes natural sounds and ambient sounds.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro red colour variant to go on sale starting at Rs 14,999

Sep 04, 2018

Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2's stable MIUI 10 update brings in portrait selfies and more

Sep 11, 2018

Redmi 6

Xiaomi Redmi 6 to go on sale in India today at Rs 7,999 via Flipkart and Mi.com

Sep 10, 2018

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth may launch in China on 19 September: All you need to know

Sep 13, 2018

Mi 8 Youth

Xiaomi might release an affordable variant of the Mi 8 dubbed as the Mi 8 Youth

Sep 10, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to undergo internal restructuring, will have 10 new business units: Lei Jun

Sep 14, 2018

science

ISRO Launch

ISRO's fully-commercial PSLV satellite launch on Sunday: All you need to know

Sep 15, 2018

Global Climate Action Summit closes with more optimism than despair this year

Sep 15, 2018

Earth Observation

Earth's 'Dove' satellites, our eyes in the sky to protect rainforests and resources

Sep 15, 2018

Space Tourism

Fly me to the Moon: A roundup of what everyone in space-tourism business is up to

Sep 15, 2018