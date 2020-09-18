Friday, September 18, 2020Back to
Android 11: Google Pixel users in India start to receive the software update

Android 11 is now available for all eligible Pixel devices in India; the software updated weighs 1.72 GB on Pixel 4 XL.


FP TrendingSep 18, 2020 15:21:08 IST

Users of Pixel phones in India have finally started getting the latest Android 11 update. This comes more than a week after Google launched the final build of Android 11. It immediately started rolling out for select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme phones; but Pixel users in India had to wait.

The rollout was first spotted by a tipster associated with Android Police and nearly at the same time, the moderator of a Pixel community page by Google also confirmed that Android 11 is now available in India.

Android 11: Google Pixel users in India start to receive the software update

Android 11 running on a Pixel device

According to the tipster, the update weighed 1.72 GB on their Pixel 4 XL smartphone. And now Android 11 is available for all eligible Pixel handset users. The report added that while earlier, their secondary Jio eSIM was only able to provide mobile data, it can now make calls and send SMS messages as well.

Also, interestingly all the users who had the beta version of Android 11 running on their devices, got the stable build from day one.

Google has since then also updated the OTA rollout page for developers that previously read: “All carriers except IN”. making the update rollout official several Reddit and Twitter users also confirmed that they had started receiving the OTA.

But what had caused the delay? Google says the delay was to make sure that the update was compatible with India's “ecosystem requirements”.

