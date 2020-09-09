Wednesday, September 09, 2020Back to
Android 11 released: Rolling out to select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme phones today

Android 11 comes with a host of improvements and over a 100 new emojis.


tech2 News StaffSep 09, 2020 11:57:15 IST

After months of testing it in beta, Google has finally started to roll out the final version of Android 11 today. The release is currently rolling out for a select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme phones. Other Android partner brands will also start receiving the update soon.

Android 11

 

The final build of the Android 11 is currently available for Pixel 2 (review), Pixel 3, Pixel 3A, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4A phones.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 (review) and OnePlus 8 Pro (review) will be getting Android 11 today in India, Europe and North America, Europe.

Oppo X2, Reno 3 and Realme X50 Pro will also start to receive the Android 11 update today.

Xiaomi is also rolling out Android 11 to the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.

Google promises to expect “more partners launching and upgrading devices over the coming months,” so today’s launch will likely be the first of many Android 11 update announcements for the next few weeks.

Android 11 comes with various new features, but as a whole, the new operating system is less about new functionalities and more about increasing the efficiency of using a device running Android 11 and making multitasking smoother.

Android 11 focuses more on improvements than new functionalities.

In the latest version of the operating system, some major interface changes have been made the Message app. You will now see Facebook Messenger-like notification bubbles for easy access, among other things.

There’s also new media controls, more restrictive permissions settings, a new screenshot interface, a system-level smart home control menu, and more.

Android 11 will also come with over a 100 new emojis.

Notably, some Android 11 features are still exclusive to Pixel phones, like AR-location sharing, Smart Reply on Gboard, and intelligently names folders.

