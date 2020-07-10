Friday, July 10, 2020Back to
Android 11 Beta 2 update with focus on app compatibility is now available on a few pixel phones

Those having Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 series of devices can install the Android 11 Beta 2.


FP TrendingJul 10, 2020 14:20:19 IST

Almost a month after rolling out Android 11 Beta 1, Google has introduced Android 11 Beta 2 for all compatible Pixel phones.

The release of Beta 2 has taken Android 11 to Platform Stability milestone. This means that not only final SDK and NDK APIs, but also final system behaviours and restrictions on non-SDK interfaces that may affect apps have been finalised.

Pixel 3a XL

Users who previously enrolled for Beta 1 will automatically get over-the-air updates.

According to XDA Developers, there will be no changes in terms of how Android 11 behaves. Developers can start updating their apps to target Android 11 (API level 30).

The key objective of the Beta 2 release is app compatibility. Developer can test their apps by running Android 11 to ensure the applications run smoothly and all features and user flows work as intended. They can also integrate support for Conversations in notifications, Bubbles, Device Control, and Media Control in their apps using supported APIs.

"Updates to Pixel and other devices will get started as soon as Android 11 reaches the final release to Android Open Source Project (AOSP), which we expect later in Q3," said Google in a statement.

Android 11 Beta 1 focused on people, control, and privacy. The update allows people to control privacy settings easily. Android 11 offers more granular controls for the most sensitive permissions.

“With one-time permissions, you can grant apps access to your microphone, camera, or location, just that one time. The next time the app needs access to these sensors, it will have to ask you for permission again,” the company added.

