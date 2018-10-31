US-based chipmaker AMD on 31 October unveiled the new Radeon Vega Mobile graphics processors for next-generation premium notebooks including Apple MacBook Pro.

The processors include the AMD Radeon Pro Vega 20 and Radeon Pro Vega 16 graphics which will power the newly launched Apple MacBook Pro.

"The processors offer fast, powerful and fluid graphics performance for next-generation notebooks. Powered by the AMD 'Vega' architecture, they were engineered to excel in notebooks for cool and quiet operation," the company said in a statement.

The new chips feature a razor-thin design, thus, taking up less space in a notebook compared to traditional GDDR5-based graphics processors.

"Radeon Vega Mobile graphics raise the bar for performance in notebooks. They provide the best of both worlds — amazing performance for creative applications and visually stunning, responsive gaming for today's biggest titles in a mobile form factor," said Scott Herkelman, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Radeon Technologies Group at AMD.

The new graphics options also promise to deliver up to 60 percent faster graphics performance for the most demanding video editing, 3D design and rendering workloads on the 15-inch MacBook Pro.