tech2 News Staff 10 August, 2018 21:34 IST

AMD Ryzen 5 2500X and Ryzen 3 2300X specs leaked by Lenovo ahead of unveiling

The Ryzen 5 2500X will feature a total of four cores and eight threads and a clock speed of 3.6 GHz.

AMD is expected to release its second-generation Ryzen chips, namely the Ryzen 5 2500X and Ryzen 3 2300X, but before AMD has had the chance to flesh out the details, it seems like Lenovo has already spilt the beans on this one.

AMD Ryzen Social

According to a report by Hexus.net, Lenovo could have quite possibly broken embargo and leaked the said CPUs while enlisting options for its ThinkCenter M725 desktop lineup. They were quick to react and remove it in time before more people noticed it, but it was up on the website long enough for people to notice.

Based on what was spotted on the website, the new Ryzen 5 2500X will feature a total of four cores and eight threads and a base clock speed of 3.6 GHz (up from 3.5 GHz) which can be overclocked up to 4 GHz (up from 3.7 GHz). It will also feature 2 MB L2 cache and DDR4-2933 support.

The Ryzen 3 2300X, on the other hand, will have the same four cores and four threads with a base clock speed of 3.5 GHz which can be overclocked to 4 GHz.

Assuming this information is accurate, both the new second generation parts have a 300 MHz faster boost clock than its predecessor with the Ryzen 5 2500X also boasting a 100 MHz faster base clock speed.

Now, we do not have the all-important price tag for either of these CPUs yet but can stay assured that they won't be more expensive than the Ryzen 5 2400G and the Ryzen 3 2200G APUs which start at roughly $98 in the US.

latest videos

latest videos

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

