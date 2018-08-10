AMD is expected to release its second-generation Ryzen chips, namely the Ryzen 5 2500X and Ryzen 3 2300X, but before AMD has had the chance to flesh out the details, it seems like Lenovo has already spilt the beans on this one.

According to a report by Hexus.net, Lenovo could have quite possibly broken embargo and leaked the said CPUs while enlisting options for its ThinkCenter M725 desktop lineup. They were quick to react and remove it in time before more people noticed it, but it was up on the website long enough for people to notice.

Based on what was spotted on the website, the new Ryzen 5 2500X will feature a total of four cores and eight threads and a base clock speed of 3.6 GHz (up from 3.5 GHz) which can be overclocked up to 4 GHz (up from 3.7 GHz). It will also feature 2 MB L2 cache and DDR4-2933 support.

The Ryzen 3 2300X, on the other hand, will have the same four cores and four threads with a base clock speed of 3.5 GHz which can be overclocked to 4 GHz.

Assuming this information is accurate, both the new second generation parts have a 300 MHz faster boost clock than its predecessor with the Ryzen 5 2500X also boasting a 100 MHz faster base clock speed.

Now, we do not have the all-important price tag for either of these CPUs yet but can stay assured that they won't be more expensive than the Ryzen 5 2400G and the Ryzen 3 2200G APUs which start at roughly $98 in the US.