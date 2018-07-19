Thursday, July 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 19 July, 2018 09:21 IST

Amazon's stock market value reaches a new high of $900 billion, threatens Apple

Amazon’s stock has surged more than 57 percent in 2018, bringing its increase to over 123,000 percent.

Amazon.com’s stock market value reached $900 billion on 18 July for the first time, marking a major milestone in its 21-year trajectory as a publicly listed company and threatening to dislodge Apple as Wall Street’s most valuable jewel.

Amazon. Image: Reuters

Amazon. Image: Reuters

After Jeff Bezos founded the online book-selling company in his garage in 1994, Amazon survived the dot-com crisis and then expanded across the retail industry, altering how consumers buy products and setting off a Darwinian struggle among brick-and-mortar stores.

After announcing on 18 July that it sold more than $100 million products during its annual Prime Day sale, the Seattle, Washington company’s stock briefly touched $1,858.88, giving Amazon a stock market value of $902 billion. It later reversed, trading down 0.16 percent for the session.

Amazon’s stock has surged more than 57 percent in 2018, bringing its increase to over 123,000 percent since it listed on the Nasdaq in 1997. An investor who bought 1 share of Amazon for $18 in the IPO would now have an investment worth more than $22,200, including three stock splits in the 1990s.

Amazon, video streaming service Netflix and a handful of heavyweight technology companies have fueled Wall Street’s rally in recent years and they remain key parts of portfolio managers’ portfolios.

Apple replaced Exxon Mobil in late 2011 as the US company with the largest stock market value. The Silicon Valley company’s shares have risen 12 percent in 2018, bringing its stock market value to $935 billion.

The calculations for Apple and Amazon’s market capitalisations are based on the number of shares outstanding in their March-quarter reports. Amazon has increased its share count by over 1 million shares per quarter in recent years, and if it continued that in the June quarter, its stock market value may already have exceeded $900 billion.

Amazon reports its results on 26 July and Apple, which has been reducing its share count through buybacks, reports its June-quarter results on 31 July.

As Amazon expands into grocery retail through its acquisition of Whole Foods Market last year, and as more businesses move their IT departments onto the cloud, its stock price has been red hot, recently trading at 111 times expected earnings, compared to more-profitable — but slower growing — Apple’s valuation of 15 times earnings.

Amazon dislodged Microsoft Corp as the No 3 US company by market capitalisation in February. Since then, Microsoft has been overtaken by Google-owner Alphabet.

tags


latest videos

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

also see

Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2018: Users across the globe struggle to access the website

Jul 17, 2018

Amazon

Amazon Prime Day sale to offer up to 40 percent discount on mobile phones

Jul 11, 2018

Amazon

Amazon sets up VR booths in different Indian cities ahead of Prime Day sale

Jul 10, 2018

NewsTracker

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' net worth crosses $150 billion, becomes richest person in modern history

Jul 17, 2018

Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2018: Workers strike in Europe over working conditions and pay

Jul 17, 2018

Flipkart

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale to start from 16 July onward featuring massive deals

Jul 12, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018