tech2 News Staff

Amazon started to host the Smartphone Upgrade Days sale last week. The sale will come to an end today (30 March). During the sale, Amazon India is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on purchases made via SBI Bank credit cards. Several smartphones by Redmi, Samsung, OnePlus, Apple and other brands will be available at a discount of up to 40 percent during the sale. Here are some of the top deals available during the sale:

Best deals on smartphones

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Going by the preview, the Redmi Note 9 Pro (Review), launched at a starting price of Rs 13,999, will now sell at Rs 12,999.

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Mini will sell at a starting price of Rs 67,100 on Amazon. It was launched in India at Rs 69,900 back in October last year.

Galaxy M51

Buyers will get the Galaxy M51 (Review) at a starting price of Rs 21,749, down from Rs 24,999.

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi 9 Power (Review) will also sell at a starting price of Rs 10,499, down by Rs 500.

Galaxy Note10 Lite

Galaxy Note10 Lite (Review) was launched in India last year at a price of Rs 38,999. During the Amazon sale, it will be available at Rs 27,999.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

The 256 GB storage variant of the iPhone 11 Pro Max (Review) will be priced at Rs 94,900 on Amazon.

Mi 10T Pro/Mi 10T

Mi 10T Pro (Review) will be available at Rs 37,999 on Amazon, down by Rs 2,000. Launched at a starting price of Rs 34,999, Mi 10T 5G will sell at Rs 32,999, down by Rs 2,000.

Galaxy S20 FE

The smartphone was launched in India at Rs 49,999. Galaxy S20 FE (Review) will be available at a price of Rs 40,998 on Amazon.

In addition to these smartphones, Amazon will also give discounts and offers on powerbanks, earphones, mobile cases, chargers, screen protectors and more.