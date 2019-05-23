Thursday, May 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon shareholders reject proposal to ban facial recognition sales to governments

By Jeffrey Dastin (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said shareholders rejected proposals to curb and audit its facial recognition service, just as members of Congress indicated there was bipartisan support to one day regulate the technology. In the past year Amazon has found itself at the center of a growing debate over the use of facial recognition by governments, with critics warning of false matches and arrests and proponents arguing it keeps the public safe.

ReutersMay 23, 2019 00:08:09 IST

Amazon shareholders reject proposal to ban facial recognition sales to governments

By Jeffrey Dastin

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said shareholders rejected proposals to curb and audit its facial recognition service, just as members of Congress indicated there was bipartisan support to one day regulate the technology.

In the past year Amazon has found itself at the center of a growing debate over the use of facial recognition by governments, with critics warning of false matches and arrests and proponents arguing it keeps the public safe.

Law enforcement in Oregon and Florida have used Amazon's face and image ID service, known as Rekognition.

With support from civil liberties groups, two non-binding proposals on facial recognition made it to the ballot ahead of Amazon's shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

The first would have made the company stop offering facial recognition to governments unless its board determined sales did not violate civil liberties. A second would have requested a study by September of the extent to which Amazon's service harmed rights and privacy.

But the proposals faced an uphill battle. Amazon's board recommended against them, and Jeff Bezos, the company's chief executive and founder, controls 16 percent of the company's stock and voting rights.

Still, the American Civil Liberties Union called the shareholder intervention a "wake-up call."

In Washington on Wednesday, a key congressional committee met to discuss the impact of facial recognition on civil rights. U.S. Representative Mark Meadows, a Republican, said during the hearing that it was the time to work on legislation regarding the technology.

"You've now hit the sweet spot that brings progressives and conservatives together," he said.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?


also see

Newstracker

News Corp posts surprise profit as HarperCollins profits grow

May 10, 2019
News Corp posts surprise profit as HarperCollins profits grow
Unique genetic adaptation lets deep-sea fish see colour in the darkness

Newstracker

Unique genetic adaptation lets deep-sea fish see colour in the darkness

May 10, 2019
U.S., Iran tensions unyielding, Europeans reject Iran 'ultimatums' over nuclear deal

Newstracker

U.S., Iran tensions unyielding, Europeans reject Iran 'ultimatums' over nuclear deal

May 10, 2019
Exclusive: U.S. commander says he could send carrier into Strait of Hormuz despite Iran tensions

Newstracker

Exclusive: U.S. commander says he could send carrier into Strait of Hormuz despite Iran tensions

May 10, 2019
North Korea launches more missiles; U.S. announces ship seizure in mounting tensions

Newstracker

North Korea launches more missiles; U.S. announces ship seizure in mounting tensions

May 10, 2019
North Korea fires more missiles, US announces ship seizure as tensions mount

Newstracker

North Korea fires more missiles, US announces ship seizure as tensions mount

May 10, 2019

science

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

Heart health

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

May 22, 2019
Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

plastic

Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

May 22, 2019
Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now

Koala

Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now "functionally extinct"

May 22, 2019
World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019