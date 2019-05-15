Thursday, May 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

San Francisco becomes first US city to ban facial recognition software by police

The ban applies to the San Francisco police and other municipal departments.

The Associated PressMay 15, 2019 20:49:34 IST

San Francisco supervisors voted on Tuesday to ban the use of facial recognition software by police and other city departments, becoming the first US city to outlaw a rapidly developing technology that has alarmed privacy and civil liberties' advocates.

The ban is part of broader legislation that requires city departments to establish use policies and obtain board approval for surveillance technology they want to purchase or are using at present. Several other local governments require departments to disclose and seek approval for surveillance technology.

San Francisco becomes first US city to ban facial recognition software by police

A man walks past a poster simulating facial recognition software at the Security China 2018 exhibition on public safety and security in Beijing.

"This is really about saying: 'We can have security without being a security state. We can have good policing without being a police state.' And part of that is building trust with the community based on good community information, not on Big Brother technology," said Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who championed the legislation.

The ban applies to the San Francisco police and other municipal departments. It does not affect the use of the technology by the federal government at airports and ports, nor does it limit personal or business use.

The San Francisco board did not spend time on Tuesday debating the outright ban on facial recognition technology, focusing instead on the possible burdens placed on the police, the transit system and other city agencies that need to maintain public safety.
"I worry about politicizing these decisions," said Supervisor Catherine Stefani, a former prosecutor who was the sole no vote.

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a nonprofit think tank based in Washington DC, issued a statement chiding San Francisco for considering the facial recognition ban. It said advanced technology makes it cheaper and faster for police to find suspects and identify missing people.

Critics were silly to compare surveillance usage in the United States with China, given that one country has strong constitutional protections and the other does not, said Daniel Castro, the foundation's vice president.
"In reality, San Francisco is more at risk of becoming Cuba than China — a ban on facial recognition will make it frozen in time with outdated technology," he said.

It's unclear how many San Francisco departments are using surveillance and for what purposes, said Peskin. There are valid reasons for license-plate readers, body cameras, and security cameras, he said, but the public should know how the tools are being used or if they are being abused.

San Francisco's police department stopped testing face ID technology in 2017. A representative at Tuesday's board meeting said the department would need two to four additional employees to comply with the legislation.

Privacy advocates have squared off with public safety proponents at several heated hearings in San Francisco, a city teeming with tech innovation and the home of Twitter, Airbnb, and Uber.
Those who support the ban say the technology is flawed and a serious threat to civil liberties, especially in a city that cherishes public protest and privacy. They worry people will one day not be able to go to a mall, the park or a school without being identified and tracked.

But critics say police need all the help they can get, especially in a city with high-profile events and high rates of property crime. That people expect privacy in public space is unreasonable given the proliferation of cellphones and surveillance cameras, said Meredith Serra, a member of a resident public safety group Stop Crime SF.

"To me, the ordinance seems to be a costly additional layer of bureaucracy that really does nothing to improve the safety of our citizens," she said at a hearing. The city of Oakland is considering similar legislation.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video


also see

NewsTracker

After criticism over cashless stores, Amazon opens first-ever cash-friendly store in New York

May 10, 2019
After criticism over cashless stores, Amazon opens first-ever cash-friendly store in New York
US college admissions scandal: Actress Felicity Huffman to plead guilty; 20 people have admitted to charges so far

NewsTracker

US college admissions scandal: Actress Felicity Huffman to plead guilty; 20 people have admitted to charges so far

May 13, 2019
North Korea firing second unidentified projectile in 5 days may put Washington-Pyongyang nuclear talks in danger

NewsTracker

North Korea firing second unidentified projectile in 5 days may put Washington-Pyongyang nuclear talks in danger

May 09, 2019
China still 'cautiously optimistic' on holding trade talks with United States despite new tariffs, says Vice-Premier Liu He

NewsTracker

China still 'cautiously optimistic' on holding trade talks with United States despite new tariffs, says Vice-Premier Liu He

May 12, 2019
US Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady, sees no reason to consider rate cut in response to weak inflation

NewsTracker

US Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady, sees no reason to consider rate cut in response to weak inflation

May 02, 2019
Government again extends retaliatory import tariff deadline on 29 US products till 16 May

NewsTracker

Government again extends retaliatory import tariff deadline on 29 US products till 16 May

May 03, 2019

science

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

Cancer

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

May 16, 2019
Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

Moon Mission

Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

May 16, 2019
SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

Satellite Launch

SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

May 16, 2019
Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

May 15, 2019