Amazon Prime Day: LG W30 Aurora Green colour variant to go on sale at Rs 9,999

The newly announced Aurora Green variant of LG W30 will be available in 3 RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

tech2 News StaffJul 14, 2019 11:55:30 IST

LG launched its budget-friendly W series last month which included LG W10, LG W30, and  LG W30 Pro. Now the company has announced a new colour variant for LGW30 — Aurora Green — that will be available for purchase during Amazon Prime Day sale (15-16 July) at a price of Rs 9,999.

The LG W30 comes in a single storage variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The smartphone was already available in Thunder Blue and Platinum Gray variants and now this is the first time that Aurora Green colour will be open for sale.

(Also Read: LG W30 First impressions: A good budget offering from LG after a very long time)

Amazon Prime Day: LG W30 Aurora Green colour variant to go on sale at Rs 9,999

LG W30 features a customisable notch. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

LG W30 Specifications

The LG W30 has a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a drop-notch which houses the front-facing camera on the device. The W30 has the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. It comes with 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant.

In terms of optics, the W30 have triple-cameras at the back with 12 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP sensors. The device also has a 4,000 mAh battery, face unlock feature and a physical fingerprint sensor. The W30 is available in Thunder Blue, Platinum Grey, and Aurora Green colours.

