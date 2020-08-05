Wednesday, August 05, 2020Back to
Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale: Samsung Serif TV to be available at Rs 10,000 discount

The Serif, the recently launched lifestyle TV, will be available during the sale with a discount of Rs 10,000.


FP TrendingAug 05, 2020 18:30:49 IST

Amazon Prime Day which is scheduled to take place on 6 and 7 August will see Samsung offering television sets and washing machines at discount rates. For the online sale, the South Korean conglomerate revealed some of the most exciting offers in a blog post.

The Serif, the recently launched lifestyle TV, will be available in the sale with a discount of Rs 10,000. Also, Samsung will be launching its Front Load Hygiene Steam Washing Machine in the seven kg variant, announced the firm in the blog. The washing machine will be accompanied by a handsome 19 per cent discount and several cashback offers. The option of EMI payment will be also present from Amazon buyers.

The Serif. Image: Samsung

The company had launched the Serif in India in July in three sizes. While the 43 inch TV came at a cost of Rs 83,900, the 49-inch variant was made available at Rs 1,16,900. The largest Serif TV came at the 55-inch size at the cost of Rs 1,48,900.

During the upcoming sale, if buyers purchase the TV using their HDFC debit and credit cards, they can get a 10 per cent instant cashback offer. "They can also opt for the 24-month No-Cost EMI option, with EMIs starting as low as Rs 2,916", the company said.

On the other hand, the newly launched washing machine will be available at Rs 29,490 during the sale. The no-cost EMI will be available starting at Rs 1,166 and Rs 2,458.

Piyush Kunnapallil, director of Online Business, Consumer Electronics at Samsung India said, "We are partnering with Amazon to bring to our consumer's exciting offers on the beautiful lifestyle TV, The Serif and new Front Load Hygiene Steam Washing Machine, with special discounts and cashback offers. With this portfolio, we are sure to address the evolving needs of our consumers, especially as they are spending more time at home”.

Several premium smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S10, Vivo V19, Vivo S1 Pro and Honor 9X will be available at discounted prices during the sale. Other phones to be available are OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 8, iPhone 11, OnePlus 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10.

