tech2 News Staff 20 September, 2018 13:34 IST

Amazon leaks the Echo sub-woofer and Smart plug on its UK website: Report

The listing has been taken off from the Amazon's website, ahead of their 11 October launch.

Amazon accidentally leaked the Echo sub-woofer and smart plug on its UK website. The listing seems to have been taken off Amazon's website now, though. Amazon is expected to have a new product event on 11 October.

Amazon Echo. Reuters.

According to a report by Pocket Lint, the Echo sub-woofer is a six-inch device with a 100-Watt bassline. As per the listing, it supports stereo pairing with the Echo smart speakers. The listing says that the woofer can be paired with an Echo or an Echo Plus. Apart from that, for stereo-pairing, it can work with two compatible Echos. This can be plugged in using the Alexa app, which can wirelessly control the system. Judging by the image on Pocket Lint's site, the woofer is covered in some kind of cloth mesh.

Amazon sub-woofer. Pocket Lint.

Next is the Amazon Smart plug that can be used via Alexa to remotely control an electrical socket. With the help of Amazon Alexa to schedule various errands such as switching on lights, making coffee, etc., the Smart Plug can be very useful. Additionally, it will not require a smart home hub since all the routines can be scheduled using the Alexa app.

The Echo sub was listed at a price of £75, which is roughly Rs 7,101. The Amazon Smart plus was listed at £95, which is roughly Rs 8,995.

Given that the Echo and Echo Plus aren't exactly the best sounding speakers, it remains to be seen how much value a sub will add to the system.

The sub-woofer and the smart plug were two of the devices which were supposed to be launched along with eight new devices that were powered by Alexa, according to a report by CNBC.

