tech2 News Staff 08 August, 2018 21:03 IST

Amazon Freedom Sale starts at midnight with up to 40 percent off on smartphones

The Freedom Sale will begin at midnight on 9 August and last till 11.59 pm on 12 August.

Amazon will be gearing for a 'Freedom Sale' at the stroke of midnight on 9 August. The sale will last till 11.59 pm on 12 August. It includes offers on mobile handsets, accessories and other electronic items which include: laptops, cameras, television sets, Bluetooth speakers and earphones.

Amazon Freedom Sale.

Amazon Freedom Sale.

The e-commerce website will be offering up to 40 percent discounts on mobile phones and accessories, televisions, and appliances,  and up to 50 percent off on electronics.

In mobiles and accessories, the offers provided by the e-commerce website include 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit and credit card, no cost EMIs, exchange offers, and ‘Total Damage Protection’.

Discounts will be offered on brands such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Honor, Motorola, Vivo, Nokia, 10.or, Huawei, etc.

Additionally, there will be exchange offers on OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Huawei P20 Lite, Vivo Nex, Moto G6 etc. According to Amazon, there will be offers on smartphones released recently, such as Honor Play, Huawei Nova 3i, and Blackberry Key2.

Meanwhile, Amazon's own products such as the Echo, FireTV Stick and Kindle will be available at discounted prices. Bibliophiles can buy an Amazon Kindle at 50 percent discount.

Amazon Prime users, as usual, will get exclusive deals and offers.

For those who do not have an Amazon app, the e-commerce website is giving a Jackpot offer where people who have not downloaded the app yet have a chance to win Rs 4 lakh.

So even though you may not have the freedom to get outside your cubicle, you have the choice to at least loosen a few nickles from your wallet to gift yourself some freedom.

