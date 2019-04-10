Wednesday, April 10, 2019Back to
Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale starts from 11 April with deals on OnePlus 6T and more

Amazon sale will happen from April 11 to April 13 and there will be discounts, bundled offers and more.

tech2 News StaffApr 10, 2019 14:27:55 IST

Amazon's Fab Phones Fest is returning again with loads of offers on popular smartphone brands such as OnePlus, Apple, Xiaomi, Realme and more. The sale will happen from April 11 to April 13. There will be discounts, bundled offers and more on smartphones and accessories. Here are some of the best offers for you.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest.

Coming first to the main attraction which is the OnePlus 6T (Review), Amazon says that it will be offering the lowest price ever for the device. Until 13 April, customers will get flat Rs 3,000 off on the base, 6 GB RAM variant and flat Rs 4,000 off on both the 8 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage, as well as, the variant with 256 GB of storage.

On top of that, there will be a 10 percent Instant cash discount for customers using HDFC Bank Debit, Credit Cards. The cashback offer can also be availed by customers choosing to buy the phone on EMI.

Apple's iPhone X (Review) is also said to be offered on a discount, however, the company has not mentioned what the price will be. It has mentioned that the device will come a no-cost EMI option and there will be extra discounts for HDFC card users.

Honor phones will also be available for sale and again Amazon has not given specifics but has said that discounts of up to Rs 8,000 will be offered on phones. Oppo phones are said to be offered on extra discounts on exchange offers during the sale. There is also a deal on the Realme U1 (Review) however, we have no specifics.

Apart from all the discounts, there will be bundled offers on smartphones such as total damage protection plans and more.

The journey of India's first female professional poker player


