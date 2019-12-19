tech2 News Staff

Amazon is hosting its year-end sale — Fab Phones Fest — starting today (19 December) and it will go on till 23 December. The company is giving a discount of Rs 750 on Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards during this sale.

If you are planning to buy a smartphone during this year-end sale, have a look at our top picks:

OnePlus 7 Pro

You can get a discount of Rs 2,000 on the HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards on the purchase of OnePlus 7 Pro (Review). It was launched at a price of Rs 48,999 for its 6 GB RAM variant but it got a price drop of Rs 4,000 making it Rs 44,999. Now this variant will cost you Rs 39,999, down by Rs 3,000.

The top-end configuration of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage was launched at Rs 52,999 and during this sale, it is selling at Rs 42,999. It comes in three colours — Nebula Blue, Almond, and Mirror Grey.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

You will get a discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank Credit cards on the purchase of Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review). The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in three RAM and storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 15,999, and the highest storage variant of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 17,999.

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro (Review). is priced at Rs 24,999 for 6 GB RAM 128 GB storage variant that is down by Rs 3,000. The higher storage variant of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is selling at Rs 27,999, down from Rs 30,999.



Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5,999 for its 2 GB RAM 16 GB internal storage variant. This variant will now cost you Rs 5,000 and the higher storage variant of 32 GB storage is selling at a price of Rs 5,499, down from Rs 6,199.

