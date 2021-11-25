Thursday, November 25, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out the best deals on Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus and iQOO phones

The Amazon Fab Phones Fest is live now and will go on till 28 November; SBI card users will get additional discount on a bunch of smartphones.


News18 NetworkNov 25, 2021 10:04:57 IST

Amazon is hosting its new sale event, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest in India, where the e-commerce giant is offering temporary price cuts coupled with other deals on a bunch of smartphones. During the sale event, buyers can enjoy up to 40 percent off on smartphones from brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus, and more with deals like no-cost EMI, exchange offers and more. Some of these phones will get an additional discount if users use SBI debit and credit cards for the final payment. The Amazon Fab Phones Fest is live now and will go on till 28 November.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. Image: Xiaomi Global

Xiaomi 11 Lite. Image: Xiaomi Global

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Its price starts at Rs 26,999 for the base 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, but customers can lower the price to even Rs 19,999 with exchange deals and SBI Bank offer. The phone comes with a 6.55-inch screen that has Full-HD+ resolution, 64 MP triple rear cameras, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G.

Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Priced at Rs 39,990 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can be purchased at Rs 38,740 with the SBI Bank offer. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 6.5-inch screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, three 12 MP cameras at the back.

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro. Image: OnePlus

OnePlus 9 Pro

Available at an effective price of Rs 54,999 with Amazon coupon and City Union Bank deal at the Amazon Fab Phones Fest, the OnePlus 9 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120 Hz. There are also Hasselblad-tuned triple cameras at the back.

iQoo Z5. Image: iQoo

iQoo Z5 5G. Image: iQoo

iQoo Z5 5G

Customers can also check out the iQoo Z5 5G that is retailing at an effective price of Rs 20,615 (including coupon and bank offer) for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model. Similar to the Xiaomi phone, we get a Snapdragon 778G processor that is capable of handling multiple tasks and gaming. There’s also a 120 Hz screen, 64 MP triple cameras, and 44 W fast charging support.

iQoo Z3. Image: iQoo

iQoo Z3 5G. Image: iQoo

iQoo Z3 5G

Similarly, the old-gen iQoo Z3 5G, which is as good as the current model, is retailing at Rs 17,865 including coupon and bank offers. The smartphone comes with a 12 0Hz display, 55 W fast charging and 64 MP triple cameras.

Xiaomi Mi 11 X. Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G. Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G

Another Xiaomi phone you can check at the Amazon Fab Phone Fest is the Xiaomi Mi 11X which comes with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. We also get triple rear cameras at the back and a 4,520 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging. It is retailing at an offer price of Rs 21,749 with an exchange offer and SBI Bank offer.

Samsung Galaxy M12. Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M12. Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M12

Lastly, if you’re looking for a budget option, the Galaxy M12 is effectively available at Rs 10,349 including the SBI Bank offer. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and a large 6,000 mAh battery. You also get a 48 MP primary camera.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best phones under 25k

Best phones under Rs 25,000 (Nov 2021): iQOO Z5 5G, Samsung Galaxy F62 to Mi 10i 5G

Nov 17, 2021
Best phones under Rs 25,000 (Nov 2021): iQOO Z5 5G, Samsung Galaxy F62 to Mi 10i 5G
Online drug trade more serious than cybercrime, will not be tolerated in state, says Narottam Mishra

NewsTracker

Online drug trade more serious than cybercrime, will not be tolerated in state, says Narottam Mishra

Nov 22, 2021
Best phones under Rs 30,000 (Nov 2021): Mi 11X 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 to Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Best phones under 30k

Best phones under Rs 30,000 (Nov 2021): Mi 11X 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 to Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Nov 22, 2021
Best phones under Rs 20,000 (Nov 2021): iQOO Z3 5G, Realme 8s 5G to Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Best phones under 20k

Best phones under Rs 20,000 (Nov 2021): iQOO Z3 5G, Realme 8s 5G to Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Nov 15, 2021
OnePlus Nord 2 5G x Pac-Man Edition launched: Here's all you need to know about its features, specs

OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 2 5G x Pac-Man Edition launched: Here's all you need to know about its features, specs

Nov 16, 2021
OnePlus Nord N20 5G renders reveal iPhone-like design, could get flat display and in-display fingerprint sensor

OnePlus Nord N20

OnePlus Nord N20 5G renders reveal iPhone-like design, could get flat display and in-display fingerprint sensor

Nov 16, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021