Amazon is hosting its new sale event, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest in India, where the e-commerce giant is offering temporary price cuts coupled with other deals on a bunch of smartphones. During the sale event, buyers can enjoy up to 40 percent off on smartphones from brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus, and more with deals like no-cost EMI, exchange offers and more. Some of these phones will get an additional discount if users use SBI debit and credit cards for the final payment. The Amazon Fab Phones Fest is live now and will go on till 28 November.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Its price starts at Rs 26,999 for the base 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, but customers can lower the price to even Rs 19,999 with exchange deals and SBI Bank offer. The phone comes with a 6.55-inch screen that has Full-HD+ resolution, 64 MP triple rear cameras, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Priced at Rs 39,990 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can be purchased at Rs 38,740 with the SBI Bank offer. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 6.5-inch screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, three 12 MP cameras at the back.

OnePlus 9 Pro

Available at an effective price of Rs 54,999 with Amazon coupon and City Union Bank deal at the Amazon Fab Phones Fest, the OnePlus 9 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120 Hz. There are also Hasselblad-tuned triple cameras at the back.

iQoo Z5 5G

Customers can also check out the iQoo Z5 5G that is retailing at an effective price of Rs 20,615 (including coupon and bank offer) for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model. Similar to the Xiaomi phone, we get a Snapdragon 778G processor that is capable of handling multiple tasks and gaming. There’s also a 120 Hz screen, 64 MP triple cameras, and 44 W fast charging support.

iQoo Z3 5G

Similarly, the old-gen iQoo Z3 5G, which is as good as the current model, is retailing at Rs 17,865 including coupon and bank offers. The smartphone comes with a 12 0Hz display, 55 W fast charging and 64 MP triple cameras.

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G

Another Xiaomi phone you can check at the Amazon Fab Phone Fest is the Xiaomi Mi 11X which comes with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. We also get triple rear cameras at the back and a 4,520 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging. It is retailing at an offer price of Rs 21,749 with an exchange offer and SBI Bank offer.

Samsung Galaxy M12

Lastly, if you’re looking for a budget option, the Galaxy M12 is effectively available at Rs 10,349 including the SBI Bank offer. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and a large 6,000 mAh battery. You also get a 48 MP primary camera.

