tech2 News Staff

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale is now live in India and will end on 25 March. The microsite suggests that upcoming launches like the OnePlus 9 series (23 March) and the Vivo X60 series (25 March) will also take place during the sale. The smartphones will get up to 40 percent off on smartphones and accessories. Amazon will also give an instant 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. For the unversed, Flipkart has also announced the Big Savings Days sale that will take place from 24-26 March.

Here are a few best deals on smartphones available during the ongoing sale.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Going by the preview, the Redmi Note 9 Pro (Review), launched at a starting price of Rs 13,999, will now sell at Rs 12,999.

Galaxy M31

The Galaxy M31 (Review) 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant was launched at Rs 16,999, it will be now available at Rs 16,499.

Galaxy M51

Buyers will get the Galaxy M51 (Review) at a starting price of Rs 22,999, down by 2,000.

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi 9 Power (Review) will also sell at a starting price of Rs 10,499, down by Rs 500.

Mi 10T 5G

Launched at a starting price of Rs 34,999, Mi 10T 5G is currently available at Rs 32,999, down by Rs 2,000.

Galaxy S20 FE

The smartphone was launched in India at Rs 49,999. Galaxy S20 FE (Review) is now available at a price of Rs 44,999, down by Rs 4,000 on Amazon.

Other smartphones that will get discounts and offers during the sale include iPhone 12, Galaxy Note 10 Lite (Review), Oppo A31, OnePlus 8 Pro 5G (Review), Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 Prime (Review), Galaxy M21 and so on.

In addition to this, power banks by Ambrane, Mi and more are also available at a discount of up to 60 percent.